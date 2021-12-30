ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Jobless Claims Total 198,000, Less Than Expected and Around 52-Year Low

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly jobless claims totaled 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25. That was below the 205,000 forecast and near the lowest level since 1969. Continuing claims also fell, dropping to 1.72 million for their lowest total since March 7, 2020. Initial filings for unemployment insurance dipped last week and...

