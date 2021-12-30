ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Stoops, Caleb Williams share incredible exchange after Oklahoma bowl win

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
It was only for one game, but Bob Stoops and Caleb Williams put on a show for Oklahoma faithful on Wednesday. Tasked with righting the ship after Lincoln Riley’s departure, the Sooners showed their immense pride in their school with a 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

After the news of his protege leaving for USC broke, it was announced that Stoops would coach Oklahoma through their bowl game. After finding victory in their lone game together, Williams took to Twitter to thank Stoops for the job he did.

“Bob Stoops — can’t thank you enough for what you did in the situation we were in,” tweeted Williams. “Means a lot to me and for the guys on the team! Truly an honor and thanks again! I gotcha hat if you need it lol.”

During the game, the Sooners passed around a Cowboy hat to teammates after big plays. After the game, Stoops revealed it was Oklahoma’s “big-play kind of rally chain, turnover chain or big-play chain.” In his response to Williams, Stoops told the Oklahoma star he could keep the hat.

“It was easy to do because it was the right thing to do!” tweeted Stoops. “I appreciate all of you guys accepting me. I promise you this is the place to be. Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby will keep this thing rollin! Keep the hat for an NIL deal!”

Evidently, the most meaningful NIL deal Caleb Williams will ever receive came from Bob Stoops. As Oklahoma enters a new era, perhaps the good vibes shared by the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl will be a sign of things to come for the program.

Stoops on Williams, Oklahoma: ‘I’m proud to be here with all these great players and representing OU again and this team.’

After the game, Bob Stoops couldn’t stop singing the praises of Caleb Williams and his teammates. When times were tough, Stoops saw the Sooners come together when they easily could’ve packed it in.

In his post-game press conference, Stoops stated he was proud of the way the Sooners played.

“I’m proud to be here with all these great players, and representing OU again and this team,” stated Stoops. “Really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today, and really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this. They really were invested and came together as a team through some adversity and realized they’re representing the Sooners and played like Sooners. That’s what we do.”

Moreover, Stoops stated that Wednesday’s victory will help the Sooners find success in 2022.

“This game — I really believe segues right into next year. That we aren’t going to miss a beat,” stated Stoops. This program is going to continue to move forward in a positive way and will not be going anywhere. We’re going to be a year in and year out top 5, top 10 team and we’ll be competing for National Championships for years to come with Coach Venables. I was really proud to have him up there with me at the end of the celebration tonight.”

It was a special night for Bob Stoops and Caleb Williams, showing their love for Oklahoma. In the face of adversity, the Sooners came out a winner.

