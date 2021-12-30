ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Showed It Is Bigger Than Any Player and Coach

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 5 days ago

ORLANDO— The Clemson Tigers faced more adversity in their 13 games in 2021 than they had in the previous 14 seasons under head coach Dabo Swinney.

"I couldn't be more proud of our players," Swinney said. "The credit belongs to them. 28 players, including nine in the portal and 19 out with injury or protocol. Two coordinators gone and AD chilling on a beach. These guys just hung in there. It speaks to the culture and foundation of our program. It was an amazing experience out there tonight.

“It’s all about how you finish. What an unbelievable effort by this team. Ten wins in 11 straight seasons - that’s historic. People don’t realize how hard that is to do. We were back-against-the-wall at 2-2, and they finished tonight.”

All the Tigers did was to make one of the best offenses in the BIG 12 look pedestrian in their 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl Wednesday night.

Skalski's 'Favorite' Season at Clemson Included No ACC Title, No CFP Appearance

Despite the Tigers failing to live up to lofty preseason expectations, linebacker James Skalski said his sixth and final season at Clemson was the most fun he's had during his college career.

Skalski Couldn't Finish Career With 'Fairytale Ending,' So He Finished It Coaching

Due to an injury, Clemson LB James Skalski spent the final game of his collegiate career doing more coaching from the sideline than he did as a player on the field.

For Clemson Offense, All it Takes is a Little Time

When you look at the final numbers from Clemson’s 20-13 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday, there isn’t much that jumps off the page.

ISU owned a total offense average margin of +127.3 per game to lead the Big 12 and rank ninth nationally, outgaining its opponent in 10 of 12 games this season. ISU’s school record for total offense margin was +121.1 (1976). No other Cyclone team had outgained their opponents by over +100 yards in school history. ISU reached 400 yards of total offense in 12 of its last 16 games dating back to 2020. ISU was 15th nationally and third in the Big 12 in yards per play (6.6).

All that does is emphasize the point that Clemson is bigger than any coordinator, player or even a head coach because they are built to win—for a long time.

"No matter who went out or who wasn’t available or what coach wasn't’ here, they showed that Clemson is bigger than any coach, any player. This is Clemson," Swinney said.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Fantastic Senior Season Helped Cole Turner Net Clemson Offer

The early signing period has come and gone, but the Clemson coaching staff is still hard at work recruiting for the 2022 class. The Tigers handed out two new offers on New Year's Eve, with one of those going to a high school player from Alabama with a familiar last name. Cole Turner, the younger brother of Clemson safety Nolan, picked up an offer courtesy of a phone call with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Streeter Found a Way to Get It Done

Brandon Streeter continued something in the Cheez-It Bowl that seems to be a theme in the Clemson Football Program these days. Play at Clemson, coach at Clemson, become a coordinator at Clemson and win a bowl game for Clemson. Like his predecessors, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, Streeter played at...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson, One of the Great Dynasties in College Football

When you think of the great dynasties in college football, you think of Bear Bryant’s Alabama teams. You think of Ohio State under Woody Hayes, Michigan under Bo Schembechler, Notre Dame under Knute Rockne or Ara Parseghian, Nebraska under Tom Osborne, Oklahoma under Bud Wilkinson or Barry Switzer, Penn State’s Joe Paterno squads, Miami’s powerhouse teams from the 1980s through the early 2000s, Bobby Bowden’s Florida State, Steve Spurrier’s Florida, John McKay’s or Pete Carroll’s Southern Cal teams or Darrell Royal and Texas.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Todd Bates Officially Leaves Clemson, Named Oklahoma Assistant

Kirsten Fiscus / Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Oklahoma announced Tuesday that Clemson assistant head coach/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is joining Brent Venables' staff for the 2022 season. Reports surfaced Monday that Bates was headed to Norman. He worked under Venables, the former Clemson defensive coordinator, from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

After Extended Layoff, Clemson Set to Host Virginia On Hardwood

After an extended layoff, Brad Brownell and his Clemson Tigers will welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to town on Tuesday night. Due to last week's game with Duke being called off due to COVID issues inside the Blue Devils program, the Tigers (9-4, 1-1) have not played since December 22. That game also happened to be against Virginia (8-5, 2-1), a 67-50 road win that saw Clemson snap an 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers dating back to 2008.
VIRGINIA STATE
AllClemson

What's Next? Clemson Tigers Turn Attention to 2022 Season

College football never really stops. While Clemson's players get a couple of weeks off to reset and heal before classes start on Jan. 12, there's plenty of work to do to get ready for another season. It starts with recruiting, the lifeblood of every program, and the Tigers' next class...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

PJ Hall's Decision to Sit and Learn From Aamir Simms Paying Off for Clemson

Many players tend to take huge jumps in their development between their first and second seasons, and that has absolutely been the case for Clemson's PJ Hall. As a freshman, Hall averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in nearly 10 minutes per contest. Now a sophomore with the Tigers (9-4, 1-1), Hall leads the team in scoring (14.4 PPG) and is the second leading rebounder (6.3 RPG).
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

K.J. Henry Returning to Clemson Defense

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry is coming back for one more season. The redshirt junior with bachelor's and master's degrees already in hand announced Monday that he wanted another opportunity to take the field with his teammates. "The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

Report: Todd Bates Leaving Clemson to Join Venables on Oklahoma Staff

One of the last things Dabo Swinney said before exiting the stage after the Cheez-It Bowl was that he still had to "finish up some staff stuff that I got to get done." It's unclear if losing a defensive coach was included in that, but as of Monday, it appears the Tigers are losing Todd Bates. The defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator is reportedly leaving Clemson to join new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables as the co-defensive coordinator.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson’s Quarterback Stayed Faithful

The Book of Job in the Holy Bible is a story about a wealthy and God-fearing man who had a comfortable life and a large family. But Job’s faith in God was tested, as God allows the Devil to take everything away from Job to see if he stays true to his faith.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

It’s Hard to Argue, 2021 was Swinney’s Best Coaching Job

Following Clemson’s double overtime loss to NC State on September 25, a lot of people left the Tigers for dead. With losses to both Georgia and the Wolfpack, Clemson’s chances of making the College Football Playoff were gone. Winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division was going to be difficult. Injuries were mounting up, as star players were falling left and right, while other players were hitting the transfer portal.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Cheez It Bowl#American Football#Iowa State#Clemson Lb James Skalski#Isu#Cyclone
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy