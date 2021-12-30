Under Armour All-American: Day 2 practice updates

ORLANDO – The Under Armour All-American Game is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium. More than 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and divided up into two teams.

On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Gerry Hamilton, Joseph Hastings, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power and Chad Simmons are on location at Disney’s Wide World of Sports for the second day of practice and will have updates, videos, and recruiting notes throughout the session. Practice runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

The On3 MVP of Day 1 practice on Wednesday night was Texas A&M wide receiver signee Evan Stewart.

On3 also looks at the top recruiting storylines to follow, five questions to be answered and players to watch from the UA Game.

Day 2 UAAA Practice Updates

8:18 a.m. – Penn State wide receiver signee Kaden Saunders, who had a strong first practice, is not dressed for practice two. – Joseph Hastings

8:22 a.m. – Sam McCall is not dressed. Had his left ankle wrapped in ice and barely participated yesterday. Jayden Gibson is also off to the side and is not warming up. Demetrius Hunter has his right thigh wrapped in ice and is not participating right now. -Joseph Hastings

8:25 a.m. – Five-Star Plus+ LB Harold Perkins is starting off the morning in the RB group. – Chad Simmons

8:30 a.m. – North Carolina DL signee Travis Shaw getting attention from trainers for his right ankle. He has winced repeatedly while having his ankle worked on. Florida bound DB Kamari Wilson is also getting looked at by trainers. He seems to be focused on on his ribs and stomach area. – Jeremy Crabtree

8:34 a.m. – Penn State bound RB Kaytron Allen is also not practicing with ice on his left knee. It’s the same thing with UNC WR signee Andre Greene Jr. – Jeremy Crabtree

8:36 a.m. – Auburn cornerback signee Austin Ausberry has a boot on his right foot. – Joseph Hastings

8:50 a.m. – After an install period both teams are now going through their dynamic warmup. They’re in helmets and shoulder pads after just being in helmets on Wednesday. – Jeremy Crabtree

8:51 a.m. – Alabama DL signee Jaheim Oatis is also padded up and ready to go after spending some time on the sidelines Wednesday. -Jeremy Crabtree

8:55 a.m. – Indiana bound LB Dasan McCullough is also in street clothes. He did have some good moments on Wednesday. – Jeremy Crabtree

9:01 a.m. – After arriving late Wednesday, four star Jacoby Mathews is here at practice, suited up and going through drills. Mathews is one of the few uncommitted prospects playing in the Under Armour Game. Mathews announced last night that he would wait until February to commit.- Jeremy Crabtree

9:05 a.m. – Texas DL signee Jaray Bledsoe is also going through drills after arriving late and missing Wednesday’s practice. He appears to be working out without a helmet today. He definitely passes the eyeball test. -Jeremy Crabtree

9:11 a.m. – Quick turn around from a night practice to an early morning practice, plus fog and some rain, leaving the early sessions of this practice with zero energy from the players. – Jeremy Crabtree

9:13 a.m. – After working with the defensive backs yesterday, Five-Star Plus+ Travis Hunter is starting off the second practice with the wide receivers. – Joseph Hastings

9:15 a.m. – Texas A&M five-star DL signee Anthony Lucas is now working out at OL for Team Icons. He said he moved because of injuries to other OL. – Chad Simmons

9:17 a.m. – Clemson CB signee Jeadyn Lukus has excellent size. He’s the tallest defensive back on Team Icon. He’s a legitimate 6’2+ and is moving smoothly through drills. -Charles Power

9:19 a.m. – Chris Marshall says AJ Duffy’s passes are “coming with some steam.” – Charles Power

9:21 a.m. – Branson Robinson clearly does not skip leg day. The Georgia signee is built with a huge lower body. – Charles Power

9:24 a.m. – Evan Stewart continues to stand out in routes on air. He moves at a different speed and just quickly elevated to catch a ball that was thrown high. – Charles Power

9:26 a.m. – Love Alabama five-star EDGE signee Jeremiah Alexander’s hand quickness. Very impressive in bag drills right now. Not the biggest, but violent, explosive hands. – Chad Simmons

9:27 a.m. – Notre Dame bound QB Steve Angeli has made some solid throws and good reads going through pass skeleton drills. His favorite targets appear to be Alabama signee Aaron Anderson and Oklahoma State bound Talyn Shettron. He doesn’t have the strongest arm but showing good accuracy for the second straight day. – Jeremy Crabtree

9:29 a.m. – Alabama signee Emmanuel Henderson just made a nice one-handed catch on a wheel route in routes on air. Made it look easy and drew praise from the coaches. – Charles Power

9:30 a.m. – Missouri signee Marquis Gracial – tight turns in drills. Quick hands with strike power. Been an impressive two practices already for him. – Gerry Hamilton

9:31 a.m. – In individual drills, Clemson signee Jeadyn Lukus has been one of the fastest defensive backs on his back pedals and cutbacks to the ball. He’s showcased fluid hips and has kept himself upright for the most part despite less-than-ideal field conditions. – Joseph Hastings

9:32 a.m. – Baylor WR signee Armani Winfield’s length stands out. Very long arms. – Charles Power

9:34 a.m. – Working on special teams. Luther Burden is at punt returner for Team Icons. That’s probably a good move- Burden scored on several returns as a senior. Travis Hunter is also at punt returner. – Charles Power

9:35 a.m. – EDGE Popeye Williams is receiving constant coach praise in drills. Shows very quick hands, ability to bend and close quickly. – Gerry Hamilton

9:37 a.m. – Zach Rice looks like a perfect combination of size and athletic. He’s one of the bigger offensive linemen in the Team Legends’ group. He’s playing right tackle this morning but could be a premier left tackle at the next level. – Jeremy Johnson

9:40 a.m. – A trainer was seen working on Alabama signee Shazz Preston’s left leg. Preston is on the sidelines warming up. Yet another player who’s not 100 percent today. – Joseph Hastings

9:54 a.m. – 5-star Texas OT signee Kelvin Banks is impressing with his burst off the ball in inside drills. He’s working at RT for steam Icon and had a strong block on fellow Texas signee Justice Finkley. -Charles Power

9:57 a.m. – Texas DL signee Jaray Bledsoe gets in the backfield for back to back TFLs. Won with a rip move on the second one. This is his first action in a while as he missed his senior year due to being ruled ineligible. -Charles Power

9:58 a.m. – LSU IOL signee Emery Jones pancakes Texas signee Jaray Bledsoe on inside drills. Jones is a big, powerful body at guard. – Charles Power

10:00 a.m. – Ohio State signee Kenyatta Jackson Jr. gets in the backfield for a TFL on inside drills. Came in from the backside and used his length to corral the running back. – Charles Power

10:01 a.m. – Jacoby Matthew’s adjusting quickly. PBU in one on ones. – Jeremy Johnson

10:02 a.m. – Amani Winfield showing sticky hands winning on a short curl. -Jeremy Johnson

10:03 a.m. – Clemson WR signee Antonio Williams beats Jacoby Mathews on a deep corner route. Williams has been impressive this morning. Explosive playmaker. – Jeremy Johnson

10:04 a.m. – Robert Spears-Jennings with a PBU in 1on1s while defending Donovan Green.

Amorion Walker shakes Bobby Taylor out of his shoes but can’t quite come down with the catch.

Aaron Anderson separates on Bryce Anderson but the pass is high. – Charles Power

10:05 a.m. – Steve Angeli has thrown numerous good deep balls this morning. Dropping them in over the shoulder. -Chad Simmons

10:06 a.m. – Talyn Shettron beats Zion Branch over the middle.

Will Johnson with strong coverage on Armani Winfield. Turned and found the ball for a PBU.

Really nice PBU from Jacoby Mathews on Antonio Williams on a flag route.

Armani Winfield beats Trequon Fegans on a vertical route. – Charles Power

10:07 a.m. – Texas A&M signee Chris Marshall has had a couple of good one-on-one reps. He’s displayed toughness while fighting through contact and has also won with his downfield speed. – Joseph Hastings

10:08 a.m. – Team Icon WRs dominating early in one on ones. Mizzou bound WR Luther Burden has two catches on long balls, beating Robert Spears-Jennings and Daylen Everette. Burden isn’t shy about letting the DBs know they got beat, too. Aggies WR signee Chris Marshall also has two good catches against Keon Sabb and Bryan Allen Jr. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:09 a.m. – OU safety signee Robert Spears-Jennings battled back to break up a pass in the last second against Luther Burden. Burden had him beat initially, but spears Jennings who showed good closing speed to make the past break up. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:10 a.m. – Antonio Williams adds another fantastic TD on Jacoby Mathews. Gave a shake off the line and separated into the corner of the end zone. – Charles Power

10:15 a.m. – Florida DB signee Kamari Wilson just electrified onlookers with a jam at the line of scrimmage that knocked the WR off his feat. He was immediately greeted on the sideline with high fives and hoots and hollers. Travis Hunter told Wilson that he’s a “badass” after the play. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:20 a.m. – Missouri WR signee Luther Burden continues to be Florida State bound QB AJ Duffy’s favorite target. During 7-on-7 drills, Duffy has found Burden on two short crossing routes and a long bomb. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:21 a.m. – On3 Consensus four-star S Jacoby Mathews getting a lot of special attention from Texas A&M signees Walter Nolen and Kam Dewberry. Aggies are definitely in it for one of the nations top safeties. – Gerry Hamilton

10:23 a.m. – Evan Stewart with two nice adjustments in 7-on-7. Catches one from AJ Duffy that was behind and comes back to an underthrown pass from Conner Weigman. – Charles Power

10:24 a.m. – Really like Emery Jones. Has been strong today from the start and is now winning in the 1-on-1s. Nice anchor and balance in contact. – Chad Simmons

10:25 a.m. – Derrick Moore has shown explosiveness off the edge. Just won a battle in the 1-on-1s with speed. Love his blend of length and quickness. – Chad Simmons

10:27 a.m. – Shemar Stewart has struggled some early on the 1-on-1s… he just had a nice win though with an inside move. A lot of Miami buzz around his recruitment this week. – Chad Simmons

10:29 a.m. – Justice Finkley is on the shorter side, and he doesn’t have great length, but he’s violent, aggressive, and quick off the ball. Really hard for these OLs to block with his low center of gravity off the ball. – Chad Simmons

10:30 a.m. – Omari Abor just leveled a guard in pass pro. – Jeremy Johnson

10:31 a.m. – Some very strong reps from Alabama signee Tyler Booker in 1-on-1’s. He’s working at LT and guard. Strong hands, length and good technique.

Emery Jones has had a strong day on the OL, taking a pair of reps against Shemar Stewart and Justice Finkley while working at RT. – Charles Power

10:35 a.m. – At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, future Ohio State signee Gabe Powers has moved very well and has been disciplined in pass coverage. Was physical with Donovan Green to disrupt his route, and also cut off the option for QB Steve Angeli to hit George Pettaway. – Joseph Hastings

10:36 a.m. – Team Icons OL and DL went through some intense one-on-one battles. LSU offensive tackle signee Will Campbell had two strong reps to start with back to back wins over Ohio State DL Kenyatta Jackson Jr

Alabama OL signee Tyler Booker had three strong rounds, beating future DL teammate Jaheim Oatis and Jackson. Booker went on to win two more reps before the drill ended.

Texas OL signee Kelvin Banks Jr. has had some great battles with five star undecided DL Shemar Stewart. Banks won two of the battles, but Stewart got him on the final rep with a strong bill rush.

Texas DL signee Justice Finkley had three strong reps, including wins over Banks and Emery Jones. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:38 a.m. – Devon Campbell drives Bear Alexander off the ball in 1-on-1’s. Campbell is building on his strong first day. – Charles Power

10:39 a.m. – Kam Dewberry hasn’t been beaten in one-on-one pass pro yet. Has stoned everyone and shown the ability to anchor as well as anyone here. – Jeremy Johnson

10:40 a.m. – Anthony Lucas now working at tight end… has a nice catch on 7-on-7…. Very athletic big guy. – Chad Simmons

10:45 a.m. – Walter Nolen a standout in 1-on-1’s. Working at DT and DE and overpowering OL’s. – Charles Power

10:50 a.m. – Tyler Booker has taken reps at right tackle, left tackle and left guard. Dominant at every position. Big riser in final On300 rankings. – Gerry Hamilton

10:51 a.m. – Luther Burden has been exceptional in both practices. Great route runner, maintains concentration on over-the-shoulder passes, and has consistently gotten past the back end of the secondary. Along with Evan Stewart, he’s been a standout performer in Orlando. – Joseph Hastings

10:54 a.m. – Five-Star Plus+ Harold Perkins showing some wiggle as a running back in Team drills. – Jeremy Johnson

10:55 a.m. – Uncommitted four-star DL Omari Abor just blew up a play during team 11-on-11 by splitting through a double team and getting in the face of the quarterback. The DL coach came up and immediately gave Abor a hug and said: “That’s how you do it Omari. That’s how you do it.” – Jeremy Crabtree

10:57 a.m. – Bear Alexander appears done for today. Hasn’t rejoined practice. Sitting under tent watching now. – Jeremy Johnson

11:00 a.m. – Five-Star Plus+ DL and Aggie signee Walter Nolen is wrecking people during team drills. He was in the face of the quarterback three plays in a row. He was fired up, too, dancing to 2Pac that was blasting on the speakers between plays. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:01 a.m. – AJ Swann is throwing the ball well in team. Shown good pocket awareness and getting the ball out on time. – Chad Simmons

11:02 a.m. – On3 Consensus four-star and Clemson signee Sherrod Covil Jr. with a pick of a screen in team. – Gerry Hamilton

11:04 a.m. – Talyn Shettron with a TD against Trequon Fegans in team.

Walter Nolen has been disruptive on the interior. – Charles Power

11:07 a.m. – Jalon Walker has been strong in team. Shown great instincts and the ability to move in coverage. Has had chances to pick passes off on back to back plays. – Chad Simmons

11:08 a.m. – Steve Angeli hits Antonio Williams on a drag route for a touchdown in team – Charles Power

11:10 a.m. – Popeye Williams has flashed off the edge with quickness off the ball. Like his length and the ability to get up the field. Could be a big impact guy for Louisville. – Chad Simmons

11:13 a.m. – Alabama signee Jihaad Campbell comes up with an INT.