Newsstand: Jim Harbaugh issues statement on passing of football legend John Madden

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0dZ3Nsf800

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan basketball vs. UCF

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh issues a statement on the passing of John Madden.

MGoBlueTV’s Ed Kengerski interviewed the Wolverines as they prepare for the Orange Bowl against Georgia Friday night.

Running back Blake Corum believes the strong bond the team has will be a huge benefit.

Quote Of The Day

“You’ve kind of got to pinch yourself. I’m looking down here at this microphone, and it says Orange Bowl. It’s kind of hard to believe we’re here.”

U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Headlines Of The Day

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan sees a chance to extend the dream

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Answering nine big Michigan questions ahead of Orange Bowl against Georgia

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Defensive ends could be the key to a U-M win

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard talks COVID delay, showdown with UCF

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: The story of Cade McNamara, the quarterback Jim Harbaugh always wanted — and Michigan needed

State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
Person
Juwan Howard
#Michigan Football#Michigan Basketball#American Football#Ucf#Espn2 U M#Umichfootball#Mgobluetv#Wolverines#Brotherhood#Covid
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

