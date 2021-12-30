Newsstand: Jim Harbaugh issues statement on passing of football legend John Madden

Michigan On TV

What: Michigan basketball vs. UCF

When: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh issues a statement on the passing of John Madden.

MGoBlueTV’s Ed Kengerski interviewed the Wolverines as they prepare for the Orange Bowl against Georgia Friday night.

Running back Blake Corum believes the strong bond the team has will be a huge benefit.

Quote Of The Day

“You’ve kind of got to pinch yourself. I’m looking down here at this microphone, and it says Orange Bowl. It’s kind of hard to believe we’re here.” U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald

Headlines Of The Day

• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Michigan sees a chance to extend the dream

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Answering nine big Michigan questions ahead of Orange Bowl against Georgia

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football: Defensive ends could be the key to a U-M win

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard talks COVID delay, showdown with UCF

• Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: The story of Cade McNamara, the quarterback Jim Harbaugh always wanted — and Michigan needed