DAWG WALK TALK: Georgia-Michigan Preview featuring The Wolverine

By Palmer Thombs about 9 hours
 5 days ago
MIAMI, Fla. — Georgia and Michigan square off tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and while the winner goes home with a bowl of oranges, the real prize is a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

DawgsHQ will be on hand for the battle between the Bulldogs and Wolverines, but first sets the stage with our preview podcast. Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine joins Palmer Thombs live in sunny South Florida before the usual gang gets back together to let you know what things look like from the Georgia perspective. You won’t want to miss what Palmer Thombs, Jake Reuse and Clayton Sayfie have to say about this one…

Ready to get all your latest Georgia football news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook, and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now!

