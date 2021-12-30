ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Year’s Eve forecast: Warm and clear before drop in temperatures, rain

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the warm and dry weather when you’re celebrating ringing in the New Year in the D.C. area before rain and a drop in temperatures is expected in the first few days of 2022. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said Friday should be warm and enjoyable, featuring...

wtop.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Cold weather warning as temperatures to drop from record-breaking seasonal highs

Britons have been warned to expect freezing conditions in the coming days, as the record-breaking mild weather over Christmas and the new year is replaced by sub-zero temperatures.A cold weather alert is in place for most of northern England, with severe icy conditions and potentially heavy snow from midnight on Tuesday into lunchtime on Thursday.And there are snow, ice and wind warnings in parts of northern Scotland in the coming days, too.It comes as warm winds from the mid-Atlantic meant temperatures hovered around the 16C mark in parts of the UK at the turn of the year, making it the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Cold Front Arrives in South Florida This Monday Adding Relief From A Very Warm Pattern

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front arrives late this Monday morning so the day will turn cooler and less humid through the afternoon, once the front passed through South Florida. The wind quickly turns from the southwest to the north and northeast on Monday with clouds hanging around over South Florida behind the cold front. The high on Monday will happen early in the day before the cold front sweeps through by early afternoon this Monday. (CBS4) Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures topping 80 degrees right before the front moves through. By mid-afternoon this Monday, the temperatures across South Florida will begin to drop into the mid and lower 70s and by tonight in the 60s. Much cooler by Tuesday morning. (CBS4) South Florida will need a sweater Tuesday morning as we wake up to the upper 50s inland and right at the 60-degree mark in the coastal cities. South Florida can expect seasonable temperatures through Wednesday with pleasant sunshine then warming up again into the 80s by the end of the week with the chances for showers through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures For Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week. Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80. There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
YubaNet

A storm will impact Northern California today through Tuesday with strong winds, snow, and rain

Mountain snow and Valley rain showers return late tonight through Tuesday along with strong winds. Another chance for wet weather possible late in the week. A closed low over the Gulf of Alaska will slowly open and pivot onshore over the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday with its strong associated frontal system passing through NorCal. This system will be accompanied by modest Pacific jet energy and mid- level confluent flow to drive moisture into the region, with IVT approaching 750 kg/m/s over extreme Northern California. Snow levels through the period will remain low over Shasta county, generally 1500-3500 ft where heavy wet snow will develop early this morning. Onset of the snow has been delayed by about 6 hours versus previous model runs.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI

