Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 01:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:26:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday, January 13. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Several county roads are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 41.2 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, January 12. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

