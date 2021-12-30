ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, MA

Former Sharon Superintendent Victoria Greer to receive $750,000 settlement after accusing school committee of racial discrimination

By Cassie McGrath
 4 days ago
The former Superintendent of Sharon Public Schools Victoria Greer will receive a $750,000 settlement from an insurance company after she accused the school committee of racial discrimination, according to the Patriot Ledger. This ends Greer’s claim to the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, where she said the committee did not...

MassLive.com

Springfield School Committee incumbents, new member Joesiah Gonzalez take oath of office

SPRINGFIELD — School Committee members, including four incumbents and one newly elected officia,l held their first meeting of 2022 at City Hall on Tuesday. Incumbents Denise Hurst, Peter Murphy and LaTonia Naylor along with new member Joesiah Gonzalez were sworn-in by Deputy City Clerk Gladys Oyola. Longtime member Barbara Gresham was excused from the meeting since she is recovering from knee surgery. Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno who serves as chairman of the committee was present, but did not have to be sworn-in.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As school returns amid COVID surge, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll says virtual learning is ‘like playing basketball underwater’

Joined by Gov. Charlie Baker at the Saltonstall School in Salem early Monday morning, Mayor Kim Driscoll lauded the return of in-person learning, as school districts elsewhere across the state are forced to temporarily postpone classes due to coronavirus-induced staffing shortages. Driscoll, echoing a sentiment long expressed by Baker, eschewed...
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

After police turn away crowds at COVID testing center in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno calls for additional testing site, National Guard assistance

After police had to turn away people hoping to get tested for COVID at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall due to long lines, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno asked the state for another COVID testing site and National Guard assistance. “After being updated early Sunday morning that the Eastfield Mall regional testing...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield mask mandate begins as COVID cases increase; MGM Springfield also reinstates mask mandate

A mask mandate has been reinstated in Springfield starting Monday. People entering city-owned properties were required to wear masks starting last week. All city businesses are now required to have employees and customers wear masks beginning Jan. 3, Mayor Domenic Sarno said. The additional time was to allow businesses to prepare for the mandate, he said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
