Originally Posted On: https://www.financialmiddleclass.com/bad-credit-reports/. According to data from Experian, the average credit score in America is 688, which is one of the big 3 credit agencies. Equifax and Transunion are the other two bureaus. Baby boomers tend to have the highest credit score, while younger millennials often have the lowest. The FICO score ranges from 300 to 850. The screenshot below shows the main components of your credit score calculation.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO