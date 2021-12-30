GCC Spring 2022 registration deadline

GW will start the spring with remote classes for at least the first week of the semester as officials look to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Officials said in an email to the University community Wednesday that students can return to campus after winter break as classes begin online and they expect full in-person operations to resume on Jan. 18. Officials will move up the deadline for GW community members to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to Jan. 10 instead of Feb. 1, three weeks earlier than the initial deadline, according to the email.

