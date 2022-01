Louis Snyder has been involved in the arts in Tennessee for more than 60 years. He had a hand in the formation of the Tennessee Arts Commission, creation of Tennessee Craft (formerly Tennessee Association of Crafts Artists), raised money to build the Joe L. Evans Appalachian Center for Craft, and he designed the famous Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Art Barn. He has thrown pottery for every president beginning with Richard Nixon. And he has apprenticed a significant number of potters and clay crafts-people since 1972 when he opened Studio S in Murfreesboro.

