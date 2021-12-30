ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Alabama tops depleted No. 14 Vols 73-68 with late run

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points and Noah Gurley added a season-high 15 to help No. 19 Alabama beat 14th-ranked Tennessee 73-68 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama’s leading scorer, struggled for most of the night before he made a 3-pointer and a layup in the final two minutes.

The 3-pointer tied the game and the layup gave the Crimson Tide (10-3) the lead.

Oliver Nkamhoua then made a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to give Tennessee a 68-67 advantage. Keon Ellis answered 10 seconds later with his own 3 and Alabama made three free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the victory.

