Video Games

Fortnite servers back online after major outage

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular mobile game Fortnite is finally back online after a major outage that lasted more than six hours. The firm has confirmed that the game is back up, promising that next week (or, next year) there will be details on "what we are doing to help you make up for...

content.techgig.com

realsport101.com

Fortnite DOWN: Server Status & Epic Games Store free games issue

LATEST - Fortnite struggles as Epic Games offer three free games. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you might have to wait a little while as Epic Games sorts out the Epic Games Store and Fortnite. It looks like there are a few issues at the moment due to the fact that Epic Games has thrown three free games at us to see out its Holiday Sale offerings.
gamingideology.com

Nintendo warns Switch Online servers will be offline over Christmas

Nintendo warns gamers who buy a Switch this Christmas that the servers may be down that day. The warning was shared through the Japanese customer service account, meaning it has been translated as:. “This weekend, access will be concentrated on the Nintendo Account server and the Nintendo Account is not...
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Fortnite is back

CARY, North Carolina — Battle royale game Fortnite experienced an eight-hour outage today. The game’s own Twitter account dedicated to tracking the game’s service reported the outage began having issues this morning, but has since been resolved. The Verge is reporting players were seeing a message that...
#Mobile Game#Epic Games#The Epic Games Store#Tencent#Chinese#Ians
Taylor Daily Press

Fortnite downtime for 7 hours due to server issues – News

Devoted players will agree: Fortnite has been dealing with recurring server issues regularly over the past two weeks. With a 7 hour breakdown last night as a low point. The problems started on Wednesday evening at around 5pm Belgian time. The game’s servers remained offline, “due to stability issues,” according to a Fortnite Twitter account. There have also been reports around the world of problems logging into the Epic Games Store.
Inverse

Nintendo Switch Online servers down? 4 tips to fix your account outage

Nintendo Switch is once again one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. With that massive influx of sales, however, the hardware maker anticipates some new Switch owners may not be able to create the Nintendo Account required to connect to the internet and use the Nintendo eShop. In this guide, we’ll outline what you can do if you experience account creation issues. These four tips aren’t guaranteed to solve all your problems, but they’re worth considering nonetheless.
firstsportz.com

Fortnite servers down today 29th December 2021: Players unable to login

Fortnite servers down today, 29th December 2021: According to several players, and official status, Fortnite servers are not been up and working for the past hour, and the community is unable to log in and enter the matchmaking process. Even Epic has released an official statement saying it is investigating the issue.
windowsreport.com

Fortnite players are enraged after servers shut down for 5 hours during WinterFest

Fortnite players could really enjoy WinterFest 2021 yesterday because of technical problems. The Epic Games Store started to get increasingly slower until it stopped working altogether. Developers announced that they are investigating an issue with Fortnite and shut it down. This caused outrage among players, as the servers were inaccessible...
Taylor Daily Press

The Nintendo Switch Online Store experienced major server problems during the Christmas period

People all over the country are unloading new Nintendo handhelds, managing their accounts and trying to buy new digital games. But the last few hours Via social mediaThe Nintendo Switch storefront, known as the eShop, was in use and unused. Sometimes it loads albeit slowly. Other times, you can’t reach the strangely slow orange menus to repurchase Mario Kart 8 Unfortunately the third time.
massivelyop.com

Wizardry Online makes a comeback as a rogue server

Those with good memories and perhaps a bit of personal experience might remember that for a hot minute back in 2013 and 2014, SOE published a unique MMO called Wizardry Online (which lasted a little longer in Japan, which had a fondness for the franchise). This was a brutally hardcore dungeon crawler that featured, among other things, permadeath. For some reason, it never broke into the mainstream. Go figure.
Deadline

Fortnite Servers Go Down, Millions Of Gamers And Their Parents At Wit’s End

Tragedy struck millions of homes across the world today, as one of the world’s most popular online games went offline for several hours. Fortnite, which boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, was offline for several hours, thanks to an unknown glitch. The timing couldn’t have been worse for parents, whose gaming-obsessed offspring are home for winter school breaks and spending hours on their passion. Developer Epic Games posted to Twitter that its team was investigating a problem with the game’s servers. “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” The problem has now been solved and the game is back up and running. “Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” The problem occurred when gamers were unable to log in to the game. Several reported that they received a message warning them, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The Epic Games Store also had issues. Naturally, the large player base had time on its hands. Professional Fortnite player Sypher PK joked that he might run for president since his favorite time-suck has vanished.  
inputmag.com

'Fortnite' game servers have gone offline

Epic Game’s third-person shooter Fortnite is offline right now. Players have been experiencing difficulties logging into the game and queuing up for matches today. The official Fortnite Status Twitter account, which provides server status update for the game, tweeted out around 9AM PT this morning that Fortnite devs are currently investigating the game issues. Another update released at 12PM PT confirmed that the game is still offline due to “stability issues.”
SlashGear

Fortnite is down and its servers are offline: What we know so far

Epic’s hit battle royale game Fortnite is experiencing a major outage at a very inconvenient time: when most kids are out of school and looking to use the new skins they got for Christmas. The problem, which Epic is still investigating at this time, seems to be a very large one, as players are unable to log in to their accounts and the game servers have been taken offline.
