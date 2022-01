9-1-1 is heading to USA Network. The NBCUniversal cable network has picked up the rights to the Fox series, which is currently in its fifth season, after striking a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. It will launch the show on January 5 in a Wednesday night block between 7pm and 11pm. The deal covers the first four seasons of the show, including an exclusive cable window that runs through mid-September 2022, as well as future seasons of the show and the fifth season, which will air on USA later this year. The procedural, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk...

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO