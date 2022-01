News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - ZodiacDAO Launches an advanced OlympusDAO fork containing Rebased, NFT, GameFi and Web3. Zodiac is a decentralized protocol based on the $ZD token - collateralized and backed by the Zodiac DAO. ZD will be the reserve currency on the BSC network. In order to maintain price stability, Zodiac will use the Algorithmic Reserve Currency algorithm and will also be supported by the POL (Protocol Owned Liquidity) for the most sufficiency. Zodiac will be community owned; $ZD holders decide on Zodiac's future via on-chain voting and HODL-ing activities.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO