Drew Freemantle gave up his career in computer technology with life behind a desk to create Maid Perfect with his wife Tonya. “I believe in this,” says Drew of his Olympia-based cleaning service. “People just don’t have the time to clean the way they want their house to be.” He likes providing the level of cleaning that people dream about. Do you too? Their growing business needs a larger team. If you like seeing a job well done and prefer to work with responsibility and independence, Maid Perfect would like you to consider joining the company.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO