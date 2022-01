BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- You may think we are just getting into the heart of winter in Northeast Ohio. The Bay Village Garden Club sees it differently. The club members are already planning their spring plantings all around the city and have their first-quarter meetings with guest speakers lined up for other plant and flower lovers. The contributions the club makes to the city each year are broad and take a lot of work from the members to complete.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO