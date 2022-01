The hallway is not something that usually comes up when we’re thinking about the styling of our homes, but if you really think about it, the hallways occupies a fair amount of space and more importantly, it runs past every other room in our homes. That gives it an important part in the interior design because it can sort of connect the rooms, not just physically, but also style-wise. Of course, the contemporary hallway design is really an integral part of any contemporary home, so it should be quite high on your design list.

3 DAYS AGO