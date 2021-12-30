ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Another round of snow to come ahead of New Year’s Eve

By Cesar Cornejo
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0JOK_0dZ3HuV000

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

As we begin to close out 2021, we’re still expecting to see some wet weather hanging around for us. Snow and rain showers are expected through parts of the day as we have one system exit and another right on its tail.

This second system looks to be more potent as there is no lingering system in the desert southwest to keep it in the northern Great Basin. Thanks to the second incoming system, we will once again see winds come in from the south slightly warming us up to our seasonal averages or close to them for this time of year. Almost everyone will be in the 30s and a few 40s for our daytime highs despite another cloudy day.

NYE IN UTAH: Can SLC expect NYE event cancellations?

The wet weather will begin for the higher elevations earlier in the day, with the lower valleys seeing snow by the evening time. The heaviest snowfall for the Wasatch Front will begin a little after noontime for Cache Valley and reach the Salt Lake Valley by about 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The line of snow will continue down to Utah County and Central Utah during the overnight hours and linger into the morning hours.

Snow accumulations will be on the minor side for the lower valleys, with most of us seeing snowfall amounts of 2-5 inches of snow and the benches expecting between 4-10 inches of possible snow. Areas in the Wasatch Back and the mountains will be the biggest benefactors of this snow. Snowfall can be expected in some valley locations throughout Southern Utah, but in St. George, temps will be warmer and rainfall will be hanging around.

UTAH WEATHER: More active weather ahead of New Year’s; Winter Weather Advisories issued

In short, another round of snow moving in for us with slightly warmer temperatures.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Active weather pattern brings in wet weather for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It’s the first Tuesday of the New Year, Utah! The day actually starts with mostly cloudy skies as a low-pressure system coming in from the Pacific Northwest will bring wet weather to parts of Northern Utah. In the mountains, it will be snow, but for the valley floors, it could […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Southwestern Utah snow brings hope to water leaders

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The snow many have been seeing on Southwestern Utah mountains is bringing hope to local water leaders. Zachary Renstrom, the General Manager for the Washington County Water Conservancy District says the soil moisture content in Southern Utah is now average, which is good news after last year being the lowest […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Avalanche triggered in Alta Ski Area

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Alta Ski Area saw an icy tumble as crews triggered avalanches with explosives on Sunday. Utah has been under a severe avalanche warning throughout New Year weekend, with officials warning travelers to avoid high elevations throughout Utah when possible. The Utah Avalanche Center utilized avalanche mitigation techniques and the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Frigid, wintry weather to start the New Year, low temps ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy 2022, Utah! The new year starts off very cold for many of us in the Beehive State with temperatures hanging around the 20s and 30s thanks to the cold air that followed our last snowstorm. Starting off our mornings will be downright frigid as we see lows hanging around […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Frosty temps across Utah, air quality affected due to inversion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! The day starts off very cold for many of us in the Beehive State with temperatures hanging around the teens and 20s thanks to the cold air that followed our last snowstorm. Starting off the mornings will be downright frigid as we see lows hanging around the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Roads open after avalanche mitigation closes Big Cottonwood Canyon roads

MONDAY 1/3/22 9:26 a.m. COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have now reopened along SR-190 after avalanche mitigation efforts on Monday. UDOT officials closed the Big Cottonwood Canyon road earlier due to severe avalanche dangers. Higher elevations across Utah are still under considerable avalanche danger this week. Over New Year’s weekend, the danger was significant […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Nye#The Wasatch Front#Nexstar Media Inc#Broa
ABC4

Snowfall and wintry temps make way for frigid New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy New Year’s Eve, Utah! As we start our last day of 2021, snow showers will continue to pass through our area, with the heaviest of the snow falling in the central part of the state and the mountains. We are still expecting to see some snow for the lower […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

High avalanche danger across Utah on New Year’s weekend, plan ahead

UTAH (ABC4) – Avalanche dangers are in effect this weekend as officials warn travelers of winter dangers. The Utah Avalanche Center reported a large avalanche on Scott’s Hill along Park City ridgeline Saturday morning. As Utah experienced a massive storm system this past holiday week, icy dangers still remain along most mountainous regions throughout the […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Snowfall causes heavy delays in Cottonwood Canyons, traction laws in effect

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Snowfall and ice are creating delays and dangerous road conditions on Friday. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is warning all travelers to expect heavy traffic delays along SR-190 and SR-210 as New Year’s Eve travelers hit the roads. Earlier in the morning, roads were closed along SR-210 as crews […]
TRAFFIC
ABC4

Utah Avalanche Center warns of significant danger following storm

UTAH (ABC4) – For many Utahns, waking up to fresh snow means one thing: heading straight for the mountains. But even though the slopes are surely calling to many this morning, it’s important to check avalanche risk before you go, especially if you plan to travel in the backcountry. Following last night’s storm, The Utah […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Power restored after outage affects thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Power has been restored after an outage left thousands in Orem without electricity on Sunday morning. The cause of the outage has not been released, but the issue has been resolved according to Rocky Mountain Power. Original Story: Power outage affects thousands in Orem, crews on scene SUNDAY 1/2/22 12:14 p.m. […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Dog rescued from Colorado avalanche

COLORADO (ABC4) – A pair of backcountry skiers rescued a dog that was buried in an avalanche in Colorado. The skiers say that the dog, Apollo, had been trapped beneath several feet of snow for more than 20 minutes. Reportedly, they almost gave up on the search, when one of them finally found a nose […]
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Angels Landing permit lottery system begins today

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – From Jan. 1 until Jan. 20, you can apply for a permit to hike at Angels Landing at Zion National Park between April 1 and May 31. After seeing record-breaking numbers over the last few years, the National Park Service (NPS) announced they will be issuing permits through an online lottery. […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
ABC4

Wirth Watching – New Year’s 1956 in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A crew of twelve people from Utah’s very own ABC4 made history on New Year’s Day in 1956.  The team of twelve along with six cameras broadcasted live footage of over a hundred people standing at the foothills of Utah singing Handel’s Messiah as the sun rose over the Wasatch front.  Engineers […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man transported to ambulance thanks to Summit County Rescue team

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As folks are enjoying time off with loved ones during the holiday weekend, rescue crews never stop working. On New Year’s Day, the Summit County Utah Search and Rescue team continued working to help those in need. The crew was called in to assist Summit County EMS to transport a […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy