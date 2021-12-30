ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House In Fata Morgana Is Metacritic’s Highest Rated Switch Game For 2021

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the year coming to a close, we now have a list of Metacritic’s highest rated Switch games for 2021. This year, the Switch game with the highest Metacritic score was The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of...

