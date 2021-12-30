The House In Fata Morgana Is Metacritic’s Highest Rated Switch Game For 2021

2021 is coming to a close in less than ten days and given that major video game releases have essentially now wrapped up for the year, we have a better idea of which titles are considered the best of the best in this span of 12 months. While we've obviously been reviewing plenty of major video games over the course of 2021 here on ComicBook.com, Metacritic, which is an aggregate website that collects reviews from a number of different outlets, has been keeping track of the larger impression that games have made across the board this year. And based on that collected information, Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 seems to be the year's most critically-acclaimed title.

