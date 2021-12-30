ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Get More Chances To Win This Fully Restored 1969 Camaro SS

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41onX5_0dZ3Hi9W00

Motorious readers get more entries to win.

One car that many enthusiasts dream of owning from the muscle car era is a 1969 Camaro SS. Standing for Super Sport, the SS has stunning good looks mixed with big-block power. This fully restored 1969 Camaro Super Sport is finished in a menacing shade of red with a black vinyl top. It has recently undergone a bumper-to-bumper restoration that includes $20,000 of engine-performance upgrades, a show-quality paint job, and a perfect muscle car interior. A four-speed Muncie gearbox offers quick and smooth shifts and a Positraction rear end helps put the power coming from the 350-cid engine to the ground. This 1969 Camaro would be perfect for the Saturday night cruise or cars and coffee or even as a daily driver. All you have to do to enter for the chance to win this car is make a generous donation to Dream Giveaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfLVu_0dZ3Hi9W00

Dream Giveaway supports New Beginnings Children Homes, a provider of long-term residential care for foster children. NBCH also offers grants to eight other charities that support other great causes. Veterans and Children count on these organizations for help and by donating you are helping your fellow American in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3K4c_0dZ3Hi9W00

Donations of as little as $3 can make a difference in someone's life and will also enter you to win this grand prize but larger donations are accepted and will get you more entries. Additionally, Motorious readers that donated more than $25 will get bonus entries doubling their tickets. That means that if you donate $5k your name will be thrown in the hat for this Camaro drawing a total of 14.4k-times. Don’t miss out on your chance to win this awesome car, $10k, and the satisfaction you are helping someone in need. Click here to enter today.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars

We could spend all day talking about the Pontiac GTO or Dodge Charger, but these muscle cars deserve a little conversation as well. There are certain muscle cars that have completely ran off with the show, like the Chevy Chevelle or Pontiac GTO, and for good reason. With looks to kill and power to back them up, who isn’t drooling when one of these cars rolls down the road? However, during the 1960s and 1970s peak of the American muscle car, several very worth cars never got the credit they deserve, here are a few.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camaro Ss#Chevy Camaro#Car Interior#Vehicles#Camaro Super Sport#Dream Giveaway#Nbch#American
motor1.com

Latest Porsche 911 GT3 drag races Chevrolet Corvette C8

Here's an intriguing drag race that shows how the latest Porsche 911 GT3 performs against a Chevrolet Corvette. The Porsche has a power advantage, but the Chevy has more torque. The latest 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine making 502 bhp (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469...
CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
fordauthority.com

This 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 Could Have Dominated NASCAR

Ford’s 427 cubic-inch single overhead cam (SOHC) V8 was engineered specifically to dominate NASCAR’s super speedways, but alas, it was a bit too good to accomplish that goal. After seeing this legendary powerplant nestled under the hood of a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, NASCAR owner Bill France dubbed it “too exotic” and banned the SOHC 427 from competition. However, this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 SOHC homologation prototype that on display at the 2021 SEMA Show lives on as a reminder of what could have been.
CARS
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

1969 Corvette L88 Takes On 1969 Camaro ZL1: Video

Today we have an all-Bow Tie brand showdown between a 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 L88 and 1969 Chevy Camaro 427 ZL1, throwing it down the 1320 for a heads-up drag racing video. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, this video brings all the usual Cars And Zebras shenanigans, including a little C&Z humor, plus some walkaround footage and specs. The video, however, is relatively short for a C&Z production, clocking in at just over four minutes in length. If all you’re interested is the racing, skip ahead to just before the three-minute-mark.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Chevy Impala Barn Find

This Impala has been sitting for decades and is finally ready to see the light of day once again. Barn finds are an intelligent way to discover various vintage vehicles from every era. Many of the original performance cars and classics were stored away for decades and eventually forgotten. Years later, many enthusiasts began to rediscover the extraordinary wonders these cars can provide, and finally, these cars are being brought back into the light of day. Sometimes these finds can come from property purchase, landscaping work, or a deliberate purchase of one of these insane classic vehicles. One of the most popular brands in these uncoverings is Chevrolet which has always been one of the best producers of automobiles for decades, and what could be hiding down to what’s under the dashboard covers.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Meguiar’s Supercharged 1967 Chevy Camaro Wows The Crowd At SEMA 2021

There were quite a few impressive first-generation Chevy Camaro builds at the 2021 SEMA Show. One of these was Miranda Built’s 1967 model that was showcased at the Meguiar’s booth. The talking piece of this build is its 6.2-liter LS3 V8, which was fitted with a Magnuson supercharger...
CARS
Motorious

1969 Corvette Is The Perfect Addition To Any Collection

This incredible car is an awesome combination of performance and design quality from the 1960s. The Chevrolet Corvette is a massively popular vehicle that combines a European roadster's superb handling and lightweight design with the high horsepower engines that American cars have become famous for. This incredible formula has worked out for everything from the Mustang to the Shelby Cobra, but the Corvette was the original creator of this combination. Of course, this has given the 'Vette a massive following within the American automotive community as thousands of enthusiasts blast through the speed limit and carve corners like nobody's business. This vehicle is no exception to that rule as it is one of the most popular generations ever to grace the Corvette name.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars. The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?
CARS
Motorious

Once In A LifeTime Offering Of Chevy Corvettes To Cross Mecum's Auction Block

The collection dubbed, "A Once in Lifetime Offering of Corvettes” is headed to Mecum Auctions, and is made up of some of the finest Corvettes around. “Precision, innovation, force: three words that harmoniously describe the unmatched and undeterred reckoning the Chevrolet Corvette exudes when performing on road or track. Throughout history, the famous Corvette has pushed boundaries, bravely entering into the most challenging and award-worthy competitions in the world in an attempt to prove itself as one of, if not the most, keenly designed and beautifully constructed automobiles ever produced. Thanks to the men who helped breathe life into the original and ensuing Corvette models, striving to make their once-in-a-lifetime dream of automotive perfection come to fruition, there are many top-shelf variations of America's Sports Car available today, and the rare opportunity to own some of the most significant ones is finally here,” According to Mecum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is The Pinnacle Of Muscle Car Goodness

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 with 4-speed manual, available from PCarMarket.
CARS
Motorious

Is $130K Cheap For A Hemi Plymouth Superbird?

There's a crazy story behind this restomod Superbird. The original Plymouth Superbird was an excellent car for its time because of its highly advanced and innovative design and ability to combine the crazy Mopar powerhouse with some incredible aerodynamics. Under the hood of most of the Daytonas and Superbirds usually sat a massive 440 ci big-block V8. However, some exceptional vehicles came with the 426 ci Hemi V8 engine, producing well over one horsepower per ci. These cars were on the top of their game in the NASCAR series as they began dominating tracks across America. Unfortunately, despite the extraordinary track times and countless wins under the belt of these vehicles, they were practically unsellable due to their "unique" appearance. This has made these cars very rare and, as such, very expensive.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Turbo Pontiac GTO Flexes Its Modern American Muscle

This crazy GTO is a feat of design and engineering which combines the crazy variety of the LS platform with the power provided by a Turbocharger. The 2004-2006 Pontiac GTO is one of the most iconic and memorable modern muscle cars to hit the American domestic market because of the crazy engine options, incredible GM design, and Australian innovation. These insane mechanical achievements have led the GTO to be a prevalent choice for modification in the American automotive community. There's nothing a car guy loves more than a ton of horsepower in an easy-to-use package, and that is exactly what these cars were. Forced induction is always a popular choice for GM vehicles. Still, these cars take to it exceptionally well because of the LS platform, which is used on every engine option available.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Chevrolet Wagon Is Hot-Rodding Done Right

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy