Get More Chances To Win This Fully Restored 1969 Camaro SS

One car that many enthusiasts dream of owning from the muscle car era is a 1969 Camaro SS. Standing for Super Sport, the SS has stunning good looks mixed with big-block power. This fully restored 1969 Camaro Super Sport is finished in a menacing shade of red with a black vinyl top. It has recently undergone a bumper-to-bumper restoration that includes $20,000 of engine-performance upgrades, a show-quality paint job, and a perfect muscle car interior. A four-speed Muncie gearbox offers quick and smooth shifts and a Positraction rear end helps put the power coming from the 350-cid engine to the ground. This 1969 Camaro would be perfect for the Saturday night cruise or cars and coffee or even as a daily driver. All you have to do to enter for the chance to win this car is make a generous donation to Dream Giveaway.

Dream Giveaway supports New Beginnings Children Homes, a provider of long-term residential care for foster children. NBCH also offers grants to eight other charities that support other great causes. Veterans and Children count on these organizations for help and by donating you are helping your fellow American in need.

Donations of as little as $3 can make a difference in someone's life and will also enter you to win this grand prize but larger donations are accepted and will get you more entries. Additionally, Motorious readers that donated more than $25 will get bonus entries doubling their tickets. That means that if you donate $5k your name will be thrown in the hat for this Camaro drawing a total of 14.4k-times. Don’t miss out on your chance to win this awesome car, $10k, and the satisfaction you are helping someone in need. Click here to enter today.