Premier League

Roma coach Mourinho spies Abraham repeat with Arsenal midfielder Maitland-Niles

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal and Roma are continuing talks over a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Sky Sports says a deal under discussion is for a loan until the end of the season...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
blackchronicle.com

Jose Mourinho to reunite with Tanguy Ndombele at Roma?

The 2022 winter window is open as of Jan. 1 and there’s plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ndombele drawing Roma interest. AS Roma are interested...
Tribal Football

Roma linked with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Roma are being linked with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma are interested in the France international. This despite his tense relationship with Roma coach Jose Mourinho at Spurs. Roma want to take Ndombele on-loan for the remainder of the season, though Spurs would prefer an outright...
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Mourinho eyes reunion with underused Tottenham midfielder at AS Roma

Transfer News: Jose Mourinho eyeing shock reunion with Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. According to transfer news on Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), AS Roma are interested in luring out of favour Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs in 2019. The French midfielder was seeing regular minutes...
Tribal Football

5 Lessons from Prem weekend: Klopp chaos helps Chelsea; Man Utd fail Rangnick; Gerrard will miss Marvelous

Liverpool fell back into Jurgen Klopp's early tactical struggles, Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United system doesn't work for a dominant team and individual errors blew a superb Arsenal performance. Here's five lessons we learned from the Premier League weekend:. 1) Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 cannot work at Man Utd's level. The tactical system...
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
Sports
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction from thrilling match

Chelsea and Liverpool played out one of the games of the Premier League season with a pulsating draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop Romelu Lukaku following the airing of a controversial interview this week dominated pre-match discussions before it was revealed Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had joined Jurgen Klopp in being ruled out of the contest with suspected positive Covid tests.Sadio Mane gave the visitors the perfect start, however, with a well-taken opening goal before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead with a fine run and finish.Mateo Kovacic went one better, though, finding...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
