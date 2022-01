They don’t seem happy. There are a lot of championships in the wrestling world but few have the history of the WWE Title. The championship has been around for about sixty years now and some of the biggest names in the history of wrestling have held it. Being champion can still mean a lot, but there is something lost when a title reign does not go so well. That seems to have been the case as of late, but some wrestlers do not seem to blame the former champ.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO