MTA suspends more subway lines due to staffing shortages, rise in COVID cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From Broadway to sports, the surge in Omicron variant cases is continuing to disrupt lives. Staffing shortages are beginning to hit New York City agencies, leading to delays and cutbacks on essential services, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments If you plan on riding the subway this week, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is asking for your patience. Trains will be running less frequently than usual. The agency, like many others in New York, has been affected by the COVID-19 surge. The delays are expected to last...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO