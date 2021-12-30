Backstage Reaction To Toni Storm’s WWE Release

I would be surprised too. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the incredible amount of roster turnover, with dozens of wrestlers leaving the company, often in massive waves. Some of them have been rather shocking and names fans and wrestlers alike probably never saw coming. That was the...
Ever since her return at WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch has been booked as a heel, which was something she wanted to do. Her feuds with Bianca Belair helped shape her heel character in a good way. It seems she challenged Beth Phoenix after the WWE Hall Of Famer returned at WWE Day 1.
– As previously reported, a number of lead executives were not in attendance backstage for last week’s edition of WWE Raw, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Kevin Dunn. PWInsider reports that McMahon, Prichard, Adam Pearce, and Michael Hayes were all backstage last night and at WWE Day 1 two days before. Pearce and Hayes were also not in attendance last week.
Riddle is very perceptive. This past Monday on WWE Raw, the RK-Bro-nament came to an end when The Street Profits defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Montez Ford picked up the win by pinning Dominik after hitting a blockbuster on the young Superstar. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Riddle shared some...
– Fightful Select has a report with more details on last week’s edition of WWE Raw being shorthanded and using a “skeleton crew” due to the recent absences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously reported, some lead executives were not in attendance backstage at last week’s show, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, Adam Pearce, and Kevin Dunn.
In recent months, the umpteenth release shifts that hit WWE's three main rosters: Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and NXT have caused quite a stir. In the latest waves of layoffs, big names on the main roster have also arrived, such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and their respective partners, with several athletes who looked like they could be the future of the main roster but were fired after just a few weeks.
WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can be a lot more intense than others. One of the biggest problems with dealing with injuries is that they could take place at any time. That means a simple fluke accident could take someone out, and unfortunately that was the case again this weekend as a WWE star got banged up pretty badly.
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are a team again, reuniting on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Heyman kicked off Monday night’s episode in the ring and introduced Lesnar, who came down to the ring and was praised by Heyman. Heyman talked about how he negotiated Lesnar’s entry into...
There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout the history of WWE that it is almost impossible to keep track of them all. Out of those wrestlers, there are some who stand out more than others and those are the wrestlers who are often remembered the most fondly. The best of those are enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, and now one of those wrestlers is back.
Originally Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday, but Reigns was pulled from the event after he tested positive for COVID-19. Brock Lesnar went on to face Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a...
Roman Reigns’ absence from Day 1 due to testing positive to COVID-19 caused many problems to WWE when it came to planning the event. This led to the shocking decision of moving Brock Lesnar to the WWE Championship match and booking him as the winner, pinning former champion Big E.
Though The Migos didn't put hands on any of the wrestlers as celebrities who attend WWE PPV events tend to do, they did get to have some fun in the ring and stand on the ropes to take in the love that the crowd was serenading them with.
Wrestling is in a different world in modern times, as there is more content available than ever before. A fan can see almost any wrestling from anywhere in the world and it is amazing to have so much out there. Above all else, it can be great to see something special, and now we are going to be seeing something that is more important than most regular matches.
There are some very talented wrestlers in the world today but unfortunately they are all susceptible to getting hurt. No matter how talented or skilled they may be, there is the chance that someone could get injured at any given time. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again with one of the higher profile names on SmackDown.
We are officially in the new year and now we only have a few more stops to go on the Road To WrestleMania 38. The show is in about three months and there are all kinds of things that need to be done to get things ready. One of the biggest is setting up the title matches, and now one of the biggest changes might have been set in motion.
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
Wrestling storylines can take many forms, but at some point there has to be a match to pay the things off. That needs to be set up as delicately as possible, which is not always the easiest thing to do. There are also occasions where a story can be set up, but ultimately falls through for one reason or another. That was almost the case recently.
There is an update regarding plans for WrestleMania this year following WWE’s first premier event of 2022. WWE Day 1 saw some major changes take place due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Brock Lesnar would wind up entering into the WWE Championship main event making it a Fatal 5-Way. In the end, The Beast stood tall after hitting Big E with an F5 and taking the title.
