San Luis man arrested for armed robbery after short foot pursuit with police

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is facing several criminal charges after a armed robbery turned into a foot pursuit with police.

The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) arrived on scene in front of a house where the alleged armed robbery occurred a few days before Christmas.

The suspect fled the scene, leading to a short foot pursuit, according to SLPD.

Police caught the man later identified as Luis Villapudua.

One officer was mildly injured in the pursuit and briefly received treatment at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was formally charged in San Luis court this week.

It is unknown what kind of weapon was used in the armed robbery.

His charges include armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

