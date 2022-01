AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said all suspects are in custody following a barricaded subject SWAT call in northeast Austin on Monday afternoon. The incident began after the APD Violent Crime Task Force was conducting surveillance on "a few" robbery suspects at the Sleep Inn & Suites in the 8400 block of E. US Hwy. 290 westbound service road, according to police. The call came in at approximately 11:54 a.m., police said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO