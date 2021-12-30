ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Holmes trial: Jury taking break after six days, deliberations will resume after New Year's weekend

3 News Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. Jurors won't resume discussions until after the upcoming New...

www.3newsnow.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Holmes Trial

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. The case exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype. A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.
Elizabeth Holmes
Denver Channel

Juries resume deliberations in both Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes trials

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn't work.
Daily Mail

Theranos 'fraudster' Elizabeth Holmes faces waiting until 2022 to find out her fate as jurors trying her case are set to break for Christmas if they don't agree on verdict by the end of today

Jurors weighing fraud and conspiracy charges against alleged blood testing scam artist and Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will take a holiday break from the case until January 3 if they don't reach a verdict by Thursday night. The news comes after the jury had indicated it would be willing to...
newsitem.com

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial hears replay of her boasts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the courtroom Thursday to listen again to audio recordings that captured Holmes' brash promises about vaunted blood-testing technology that propelled her meteoric rise and scandalous downfall. In those recordings from a...
KTVU FOX 2

No verdict in Elizabeth Holmes case after six days of deliberations

SAN JOSE - The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes case still hasn't reached a verdict after six full days of deliberations Wednesday. The panel won't return to discuss the case until Monday, Jan. 3, a spokesman for the federal court said. There’s been no signal from the panel over the...
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict on three of 11 counts

The jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has told the judge that they are unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 counts. A note from the jury read aloud in court on Monday morning revealed that the panel reviewing the fraud charges against Ms Holmes is stuck on three charges after deliberating for seven days following a trial lasting 15 weeks. Federal prosecutors called 29 witnesses over the course of almost four months, laying out the mistakes Ms Holmes is alleged to have committed during her 15 years as the head of...
AFP

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture. Jurors found Holmes guilty of tricking investors into pouring money into what she said was a revolutionary testing system, but also acquitted her on some charges, and failed to agree on others. The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of years behind bars, in a case that put on trial the line between startup hustle and criminal dishonesty. Holmes had vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
ETOnline.com

Elizabeth Holmes Convicted on Multiple Counts of Fraud

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. On Monday, the jury in her case found Holmes guilty on four counts of wire fraud, not guilty on four other counts of fraud, and are deadlocked and undecided when it came to three additional charges, CBS News reports. The...
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
