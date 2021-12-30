OHP, State Law Enforcement Team Up For Sobriety Checkpoints On New Year's Eve

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will join 10 other western states’ law enforcement agencies with emphasis patrols over the New Year’s holiday. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure dangerous driving behaviors don’t result in the loss of life and injury due to collisions on roadways, said the coalition in a news release. WSTSC is made up of 11 state organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
