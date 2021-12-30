ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New neural network for more accurate DNA editing

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian bioinformaticians have proposed a new neural network architecture capable of evaluating how well a guide RNA has been chosen for a gene editing experiment. Their approach will facilitate more efficient DNA modification with the popular CRISPR/Cas method and therefore will help develop new strategies for creating genetically modified organisms and...

