New neural network for more accurate DNA editing

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading at an alarming rate. It could soon replace the delta variant, which at present dominates globally. However, little is known about whether currently available vaccines and drugs will be effective against the omicron variant. To assess the efficiency of vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, a research team led by Stefan Pöhlmann and Markus Hoffmann from the German Primate Center—Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen and colleagues from the Hannover Medical School, the University of Göttingen Medical Center, the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg and the German Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig, have studied how efficiently the omicron variant is neutralized by antibodies from recovered and vaccinated people. An inhibition by T cells, which are produced after infection, remains to be analyzed.

