ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A clearer and more visual pattern to diagnose and monitor drug-induced liver injury

By Asociacion RUVID
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug-induced liver injury (DILI) is an adverse reaction to ingesting a drug, which can appear both in developmental stages, in their clinical use and even after being approved as a drug. It is the main cause of acute liver failure in Europe and the United States, and its incidence has increased...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Could More Effectively Treat Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Pneumonia

A proof-of-concept trial has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. A proof-of-concept trial led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The CATALYST trial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Injury#Liver Disease#Liver Failure#Population Study#Ciberehd#Archives Of Toxicology#Dili#European
Health

Viral Meningitis Is the Most Common Type of Meningitis—What to Know About Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

"Meningitis" is a broad term that refers to the swelling or inflammation of the membranes that cushion the brain and spinal cord. It happens when an infection spreads to the fluid within those membranes, or "meninges" as they're called. Meningitis can be caused by many things, including bacteria, fungi, and parasites, but the most common type—viral meningitis—can be blamed on (you guessed it!) a virus, per the CDC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Myalgia As a Symptom at Hospital Admission by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Infection Is Associated With Persistent Musculoskeletal Pain as Long-term Post-COVID Sequelae

This study investigated the association between COVID-related myalgia experienced by patients at hospital admission and the presence of post-COVID symptoms. A case-control study including patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 between February 20 and May 31, 2020, was conducted. Patients reporting myalgia and patients without myalgia at hospital admission were scheduled for a telephone interview 7 months after hospital discharge. Hospitalisation and clinical data were collected from medical records. A list of post-COVID symptoms with attention to musculoskeletal pain was evaluated. Anxiety and depressive symptoms, and sleep quality were likewise assessed. From a total of 1200 hospitalised patients with COVID-19, 369 with and 369 without myalgia at hospital admission were assessed 7.2 months (SD 0.6) after hospital discharge. A greater proportion (P = 0.03) of patients with myalgia at hospital admission (20%) showed ≥3 post-COVID symptoms when compared with individuals without myalgia (13%). A higher proportion of patients presenting myalgia (odds Rratio 1.41, 95% confidence interval 1.04–1.90) exhibited musculoskeletal post-COVID pain when compared to those without myalgia. The prevalence of musculoskeletal post-COVID pain in the total sample was 38%. Fifty percent of individuals with preexisting musculoskeletal pain experienced a worsening of their symptoms after COVID-19. No differences in fatigue, dyspnoea, anxiety/depressive levels, or sleep quality were observed between myalgia and nonmyalgia groups. The presence of myalgia at hospital admission was associated with preexisting history of musculoskeletal pain (OR 1.62, 95% confidence interval 1.10–2.40). In conclusion, myalgia at the acute phase was associated with musculoskeletal pain as long-term post-COVID sequelae. In addition, half of the patients with preexisting pain conditions experienced a persistent exacerbation of their previous syndromes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

These heartburn drugs may cause gradual yet ‘silent’ kidney damage

Taking popular heartburn drugs for prolonged periods has been linked to serious kidney problems, including kidney failure. The sudden onset of kidney problems often serves as a red flag for doctors to discontinue their patients’ use of so-called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are sold under the brand names Prevacid, Prilosec, Nexium and Protonix, among others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic projected to cause more liver disease and deaths

Alcohol sales and consumption increased during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effect of the increase in consumption on population health is not fully understood. In new research published in Hepatology, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) projected rates of liver disease and associated deaths due to increased alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DRINKS
Douglas Budget

Heavier Drinking During Pandemic Means More Liver Disease to Come

FRIDAY, Dec. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's clear that COVID-19 has killed many hundreds of thousands of people in the United States. Less clear is its impact on other health issues, which will be felt in the years to come. Liver disease is projected to be one of those,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Dementia at the Nose – Nasal Spray To Treat, Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Via drug repositioning, Osaka City University creates combination of rifampicin and resveratrol and have shown in mouse models that the nasal administration improves cognitive function without the negative liver side effects of rifampicin alone. Via drug repositioning, Osaka City University creates combination of rifampicin and resveratrol and have shown in...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
deseret.com

Omicron variant symptoms are different than past COVID-19 variant symptoms, expert says

Omicron variant symptoms appear to be different than the previous COVID-19 symptoms felt from earlier strains, according to experts. Cara Gluck, the chief of clinical services at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, recently told KOCO News that the omicron variant symptoms are often less severe than the symptoms felt from the delta variant, which makes it hard for people to diagnosis.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MedicalXpress

Stopping dementia at the nose with combination of rifampicin and resveratrol

Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain and form oligomers. A research group from the Department of Translational Neuroscience, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine, had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin removes oligomers from the brain and improves cognitive function. However, the drug has been associated with side effects such as liver damage. Resveratrol, a naturally occurring antioxidant in plants, is used as a supplement in Europe and the United States. "To combat the negative side effects of the existing drug rifampicin, we thought of combining it with the hepatoprotective effects of resveratrol," says Professor Takami Tomiyama, who acted as lead investigator for the current study.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy