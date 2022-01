Mika Zibanejad fired in the only goal in the shootout as the New York Rangers won 4-3 over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. In the shootout’s bottom of the third round, Zibanejad — who left the game briefly after being hit in the head with a puck — skated in slightly from the left and sent a forehander to beat Brian Elliott glove-side for the game-winning goal.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO