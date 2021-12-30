Homeowner disarms burglar, detains him for police, Bedford County troopers report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner in Bedford County reportedly disarmed a burglar that broke into their home and kept him detained until state police came to arrest him, troopers report.

Mark Logsdon, 34, of Bedford is facing charges after police say he broke into a home in Londonderry Township the night of Dec. 11. According to the report, the homeowners had just gotten home from having dinner when they found Logsdon in their home with a gun from the residence. There was a struggle and one of the homeowners was able to disarm him while the other called the police.

Troopers rushed to the home to find Logsdon was being detained for them by the homeowner. He was found with various items from the home including jewelry and cash.

Logsdon was placed in Bedford County Prison unable to post bail. He’s facing charges including burglary, theft, and giving police false identification. Court documents show another active case against the 34-year-old with charges for drug possession and possession of a firearm.

