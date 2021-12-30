ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"We're So Happy to Have Him!" - Aymeric Laporte Pays Tribute to Man City Star After 'Calm' Display in Win Against Brentford

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
Fernandinho played an instrumental role in his side's narrow victory at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Manchester City wrapped up the calendar year with a top-flight record 36th league win of 2021.

After a shaky start to the tie in west London for Pep Guardiola's men, Phil Foden's well-taken finish from Kevin De Bruyne's cross gave the visitors a crucial lead against a spirited Brentford side, who gave the Premier League champions a run for their money.

Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker were all excluded from the matchday squad for the second time in the space of a week, with the trio deemed 'not fully fit' for the encounter.

For the second time in four days, Guardiola hung his hat on club captain Fernandinho in the number six position, with plenty of Manchester City fans showing concern over the veteran's selection against the Bees after his indifferent display against Leicester on Sunday.

However, the Brazil international, 36, showed his quality as he delivered a calm and exemplary performance in the middle of the park despite being on the end of a series of rough and questionable challenges from the hosts.

Speaking about Fernandinho's performance in his post-match interview with City TV, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte said: "He is very calm, he gave us a lot of tranquility."

"He (Fernandinho) played very simple, so we're happy to have him as club captain because he managed well on the pitch, but he's a great person off the pitch as well. We're all happy with him."

Though his current deal is set to expire in the summer, the Etihad club could see the four-time Premier League winner join Pep Guardiola's coaching staff when he decides to call time on his playing career.

Despite having played less than 1000 minutes in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, largely due to the form and consistency displayed by Rodri, Fernandinho remains an invaluable member of the Manchester City squad.

Player Ratings: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

After a first half of domination that was defined by Bukayo Saka’s deserved opener, Manchester City dug in to extend their winning run to 11 games in a row. An ice-cold Riyad Mahrez penalty and a late winner from Rodri were enough to beat a Gunners side that were forced to play with 10 men on the pitch after Gabriel was sent off after a naïve challenge on Gabriel Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
