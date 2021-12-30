ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

‘Mr. Reliable’: South Carolina high school football player killed in shooting

By Kevon Dupree
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Pinecrest Apartments Tuesday night and now residents are expressing concern about violence in their community.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Terrell Backman-Carter.

Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Head coach Devon Smalls paid tribute to Backman-Carter in a Facebook post, calling him “Mr. Reliable.”

The shooting took place around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“Sounds like firecrackers,” one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. “That’s what it sounds like. You hear ‘pow, pow, pow, pow’. That’s all you hear. And I start thinking like, ‘that don’t sound like fireworks.’”

NCPD: Boy shot dead Tuesday night at North Charleston apartment complex

The resident said he heard the shots when he was leaving his apartment to get something to eat.

“I say somebody just got shot up or somebody shooting at somebody,” he said. “Next thing you know, you hear the police and all the firetrucks. When we were coming out to leave, they had this whole place, from right there, all that was blocked off. They had tape out here and everything.”

Police say Backman-Carter was found unresponsive behind the complex’s laundry building, near the swimming pool. This is a place residents said many people often hang out.

There have been several shootings in the Pinecrest Apartments neighborhood over the past few months.

“Ain’t no safe place out here for real,” one resident said. “You got to watch how you come outside sometimes, because if you don’t, like I said bullets ain’t got no name.”

The resident said the best thing he can do to remain safe is keep to himself.

“They don’t bother me,” he said. “They say ‘hi,’ they say ‘bye,’ that’s it. I get off from work, work 12-13 hours, walk back through here and that’s all.”

North Charleston Police said the situation is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Comments / 62

Barbara Stinson
4d ago

its sad all these young people turning to violence killing & getting killed such a young man another life taken its so sad for the family

Barbara Stinson
4d ago

As far as Biden he cannot control violence no need to point the finger at him he didn't pull the trigger pray for the family stop all these negative comments put yourself in his parents place right about now it could have been your child

SCsingleMOM
4d ago

God, I come to you tonight in prayer for these families. I ask in Your name Almighty Father place your hands upon this young man's parents and please I ask you to give them peace in their hearts and their mind. I ask You Father to open the gates of heaven and bring this young man home to You. For with You Father he shall never feel pain again. In Your name let Your will be done. Amen & Amen

