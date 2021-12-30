Responsible Choices

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Letters Editor
I feel the need to respond to Greg Williams’ argument (Letters, 12/23) that school shootings in part are due to former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s elimination of personal responsibility. I counter argue that personal responsibility is a personal...

LETTER: Depression is not a choice

There are a lot of myths surrounding depression, the two most common being that depression is triggered by a negative life event, and that people who are depressed should find something that makes them happy so they can “snap out of it.” Neither misconception accurately portrays the condition, and both feed into its stigmatization.
Voices: The hypocrisy from Tory MPs on child mental health is truly staggering

Fear not, children of Britain. Tory MPs have your back. They’re deeply concerned about your mental health, and, fearing the temporary application of a small piece of cloth in the middle of a pandemic might have a terrible impact on it, they’re taking a stand. Huzzah!The charge is being led by Harlow’s finest Robert Halfon, the chair of the Education Committee, no less, who leads the last alliance of elves and men against the mask wearers of Mordor. Change is coming!Except that may be over-egging it a bit. Let’s be fair to the Tolkein fan and Essex MP; he is...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
US could fall to a right-wing dictatorship by 2030, expert predicts

A Canadian political science professor has warned that the US could be under a right-wing dictatorship by the end of the decade. Thomas Homer-Dixon, who is the founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University, British Columbia, also urged his own country to safeguard itself against the “collapse of American Democracy.”Mr Homer-Dixon wrote in the Globe and Mail: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”Much of the professor’s hypothesis centres around the idea of former...
Apixaban: The 'Anticoagulant of Choice' for AF

When considering the choice of oral anticoagulant in patients with atrial fibrillation, apixaban appears to be preferable to rivaroxaban, another new study suggests. The large-scale observational study showed that among patients aged 65 or older with atrial fibrillation, treatment with rivaroxaban compared with apixaban was associated with a significantly increased risk of major ischemic or hemorrhagic events.
Harrison promotes choice in vaccinations

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison applauds the decision of U.S. District Judge James "Wesley" Hendrix to halt the vaccine and mask mandates put in place by the Biden Administration for the Head Start program. During the Trump Administration, Harrison served as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Health...
Overconsumption

One of the lessons of environmentalism is that even without global warming, all the countries of the world could not possibly become economically like the U.S. is today. Yet, in a letter that appeared in the Nov. 24 Eugene Weekly, Greg Williams claims that overpopulation is the real problem. Such rhetoric serves as an attempt to divert attention away from overconsumption in the world’s richer countries, transferring blame onto very poor people. Human numbers can be rising among people who contribute very little to global warming.
Free Health Care

Volunteers In Medicine Clinic (VIM) has been providing free primary and behavioral health care to low-income, medically underserved adults in Lane County since 2001. VIM’s services include an on-site Charitable Pharmacy, some specialty providers, a Diabetes Education and Management Program and an external referral program that connects patients with area specialists who provide services at little or no cost. One-third of VIM patients are Spanish-speaking, and we have on-site medical interpreters to assure Latinx patients feel welcome and understood during clinic and telehealth visits. VIM does not inquire about documentation status. Website: VIM-clinic.org. 2260 Marcola Road, Springfield.
Happy Together

Andrew Kalloch named his first-born child Selma in honor of the late activist and former congressman John Lewis. “Lewis was a patriot in the first order and should be on the second Mount Rushmore,” Kalloch says. “He believed in using every lever of power in America to effectuate change, to bring justice, to bring equality, to bring us closer to the American Dream.”
Saving The Earth

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Earth Stewards Committee, along with Interfaith EarthKeepers (InterfaithEarthKeepers.org), has joined forces with McKenzie River Trust and Long Tom Watershed Council to set up the Earth Care Interfaith Fund — Conserving and Restoring Our Local Watersheds. Money donated to these two organizations is used to help restore the environment, including the McKenzie River fire area. The areas managed by these two organizations are important in maintaining healthy watersheds, including our drinking water supply.
