Responsible Choices

Fear not, children of Britain. Tory MPs have your back. They’re deeply concerned about your mental health, and, fearing the temporary application of a small piece of cloth in the middle of a pandemic might have a terrible impact on it, they’re taking a stand. Huzzah!The charge is being led by Harlow’s finest Robert Halfon, the chair of the Education Committee, no less, who leads the last alliance of elves and men against the mask wearers of Mordor. Change is coming!Except that may be over-egging it a bit. Let’s be fair to the Tolkein fan and Essex MP; he is...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO