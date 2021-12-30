JetBlue Canceling 1,280 Flights As Omicron Cases Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are traveling out of Philadelphia International Airport Monday, be sure to check your flight status as winter weather is moving through the region. The Philadelphia International Airport reports 90 cancellations and 172 delays as of Monday afternoon. The airport is managing both bad weather and COVID staffing shortages. The slowdown is impacting flights both into and out of the airport. #PHLAirport reminds passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information. pic.twitter.com/3DEYtuxfj9 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 3, 2022 Meanwhile, the Atlantic City Airport is closed until at least 9 p.m. Monday. On Sunday, more than 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide and more than 9,000 were delayed. Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was the most impacted Sunday with more than 500 flights canceled or delayed — that was almost half of those scheduled. Some airlines are preemptively canceling flights over the next two weeks to ease the pressure.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO