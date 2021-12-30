ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 10:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region, Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below for most locations at or below 4500 feet. Higher amounts up to 6 inches possible for elevations above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties including the Mount Baker Ski Area. Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charles City, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George; Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches * WHERE...Sussex, Charles City and Prince George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 01:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-13 04:26:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. .Recent heavy rains in the Ohio River basin are expected to cause rises in the river with multiple locations rising above flood stage this week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY, JANUARY 13 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday, January 13. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Several county roads are closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 41.2 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, January 12. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Traill WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley zone. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Luckiamute River near Suver. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...Above 27.0 feet, expect flooding of low lying and agricultural lands in the vicinity of Sarah Helmick State Park, Highway 99W, and Parker Road. Some secondary roads and rural access roads may be flooded at this point. Flooding along Buena Vista Rd near the confluence with the Willamette is also likely, especiallly if the Willamette is running high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:11 PM PST Monday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Flood#Antelope Valley#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 13:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 02:36:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM PST. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Oregon S Yamhill River at McMinnville. Pudding River at Aurora. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...S Yamhill River at McMinnville. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Possible lowland flooding late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...River will crest near flood stage late tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 50 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 19:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 02:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax; Pittsylvania Snow ending with gradual clearing this afternoon. Snow is expected to come to an end from west to east across the piedmont of Virginia and North Carolina early this afternoon. At noon, the back edge of the winter storm was near Highway 29. The snow is expected to come to an end in Lynchburg and Danville by 1:00 PM, and lingering in Appomattox, South Boston, and Yanceyville until about 2:00 PM before ending.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy