Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley zone. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Luckiamute River near Suver. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...Above 27.0 feet, expect flooding of low lying and agricultural lands in the vicinity of Sarah Helmick State Park, Highway 99W, and Parker Road. Some secondary roads and rural access roads may be flooded at this point. Flooding along Buena Vista Rd near the confluence with the Willamette is also likely, especiallly if the Willamette is running high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:11 PM PST Monday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO