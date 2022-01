A BridgeBio Pharma drug that the company had touted as potentially better than an approved Pfizer product at addressing the protein at the root of a rare heart disorder has instead failed to beat a placebo in the first part of a pivotal clinical trial. BridgeBio calls the results “baffling,” and executives have more questions than answers, but they’re also still holding out hope for the experimental treatment, pointing to the second part of the Phase 3 clinical trial—which is not expected to post data for another year or more.

