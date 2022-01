PARIS - Unvaccinated people traveling from the United States will have to self-isolate in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities in line with new government restrictions that come into force on Sunday. All passengers from the U.S. have to provide a negative COVID-19 test – a PCR or an antigen test – no older than 48 hours in addition to proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to France. Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. previously were required to self-quarantine without supervision for seven days. New COVID-19 cases in France have surpassed 200,000 for four consecutive days, fueled...

