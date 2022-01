Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of criminal fraud for her role building the blood-testing startup. into a $9 billion company that collapsed in scandal. A jury in San Jose, California, returned the verdict after hearing three months of testimony that was often technical, heavily contested and, from Holmes herself, shocking. The 37-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, although she’ll probably get far less than that. Holmes will also likely appeal her conviction and any sentence she gets.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO