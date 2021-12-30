7T pro none-TMobile version oem_build.prop

Samsung announced its newest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as part of its CES 2022 lineup today. Samsung touts the phone as having all the “fan-favorite” Galaxy premium features like the minimalist design, fast speeds and a pro-level camera, plus Samsung ecosystem connectivity in a sleeker, faster and improved package.
If you’re looking for a premium phone that won’t cost you $1,000 like a typical flagship, then this is it. With a seamless camera housing and several new color options including olive, lavender, white or graphite with a matte finish, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will retail for $699.00...
