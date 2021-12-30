ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7T pro none-TMobile version oem_build.prop

Can someone please share oem_build.prop...

9to5Google

TWRP adds support for Xiaomi Mi 11 series, OnePlus 7T series, more

As one of the most popular third-party custom recovery tools, TWRP is an essential tool for some Android owners and tinkerers. TWRP has now added support for several devices including the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, the OnePlus 7T series, and more. With TWRP installed on your device you’re able to...
xda-developers

How can root One plus 7t pro with Twrp?

I need some help with my oneplus 7t pro and the new available twrp for the 7t pro. I updated this phone now to Android 11 and stay on Oxigen OS 11.0.3.1 HD01BA now. I loose my Root also with this update. What I must to do for have the...
Android Police

OnePlus 7 and 7T series pick up a major WhatsApp fix alongside December security patch

Although OnePlus tends to pay its previous phones a little less attention once a new flagship has hit the market, it keeps updates rolling every couple of months for older devices. The OnePlus 7 and 7T series might not be the newest on the block, but they're still great phones as we head into 2022. With today's update, a major messaging bug that might've been causing headaches everywhere is getting ironed out.
9to5Google

OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 for OnePlus 7/7T series brings December 2021 patch, fixes WhatsApp media bugs

OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series with the December 2021 security patch and an important bug fix. Although this update is still based upon Android 11 and not the contentious Android 12 build, we’ve seen roll out for other devices, and OnePlus 7 and 7T series owners have received a mini Christmas miracle with this OTA. For starters, it includes the most up-to-date security patch before the year’s end. That’s not all, as OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 is bringing an important fix for a WhatsApp issue that prevents selected devices from being able to send and receive media.
xda-developers

Oppo watch 46mm international version

Any way to change from metric to imperial? I have the oppo watch 46mm international version. Please help with any workaround, thanks in advance. Any way to change from metric to imperial? I have the oppo watch 46mm international version. Please help with any workaround, thanks in advance. Please read...
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Need help with the last code to change in Service provider Software version!

I had original this service provider software version SAOMC_SM-988B_OXM_ATL_RRxxxx ATL/ATL,ATL/EUX/ATL got it changed now to SAOMC_SM-988B_OXM_PHE_RRxxxx PHE/PHE,PHE/EUX/ATL only the last ATL which is connected to the carrier from Spain so ATL stands for Spain from the carrier but need it to get changed to PHE as well which stands for SPAIN but no CARRIER related!
xda-developers

A developer got Android 12 booting on the legendary Samsung Galaxy S III

In recent days, we’ve informed you about a variety of official Android 12 updates. They all had one thing in common: Every update was delivered to devices that are currently supported by the respective OEM. But what happens with much older and unsupported smartphones? Do they gather dust? Not a chance at XDA.
First Look at New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: All The Reasons to Love This Budget Flagship Phone

Samsung announced its newest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as part of its CES 2022 lineup today. Samsung touts the phone as having all the “fan-favorite” Galaxy premium features like the minimalist design, fast speeds and a pro-level camera, plus Samsung ecosystem connectivity in a sleeker, faster and improved package. If you’re looking for a premium phone that won’t cost you $1,000 like a typical flagship, then this is it. With a seamless camera housing and several new color options including olive, lavender, white or graphite with a matte finish, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will retail for $699.00...
xda-developers

Q: Android Wifi "Limited connection" - what triggers this?

Sometimes when my Android device (OnePlus 5, Android version 10) is connected to my mobile router, it shows "limited connection" in my wifi settings. The connection still appears to work fine, however I wonder what exactly (technically) would trigger this message?. Is it, Android tries to access some host from...
xda-developers

Flashing stock recovery only

Hi there, I'm having no luck finding a solution to my problem anywhere. I'm using a Galaxy S7 running Oreo (I know, old school), and like many phones, it came with a bunch of apps that can't be uninstalled unless you have root access. So, I installed TWRP, and then Magisk v23, and then I installed a root uninstaller in order to remove the apps in question.
xda-developers

Google adds new Ultra-Wideband settings toggle to Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone from Google to support Ultra-Wideband, a wireless technology that allows more precise positioning and location than standard Bluetooth signals. Google hasn’t built many features for the Pixel 6 Pro yet to take advantage of this hardware capability, but now you can turn it off if you really want to.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
xda-developers

BlackBerry OS phones won’t work anymore after January 4

BlackBerry was an early leader in the smartphone industry, but after the introduction of the iPhone and countless Android devices, the company quickly fell behind in market share. BlackBerry eventually switched its phones to Android, starting with the 2015 BlackBerry Priv, but the company kept its own mobile operating system functional for a while longer. However, the servers keeping BlackBerry OS alive are finally being turned off this week.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Realme will release three different versions of the GT2 Pro

Realme’s latest teaser for its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship smartphone appeared to debunk an alleged leaked render of the phone. Now, the latest word is that both designs in question might be genuine after all, and pertain to 2 of 3 different variants of the same phone.
xda-developers

Fm Whatsapp APK 9.1 Latest Version For Android 2022

FM WhatsApp is a Whatsapp users' favorite app. With this cool free application, you can read your WhatsApp messages without even launching the official Whatsapp Messenger application!. FM Whatsapp uses FM Server to automatically sync chats between devices. It's not noisy, it doesn't spam your SD card, and it only...
xda-developers

Speakers' sound quality with third party apps

I noticed that the sound coming from the speakers is different depending on the app I use :. - when I play games like Dokkan Battle/One Piece TC (Bandai Namco) or Clash Royale (Supercell) the sound has bad quality (less volume, less bass, less deep), it seems to come only from the right side of the speakers..
xda-developers

AT&T LG V20 H91020l Flashable Stock Roms

TWRP 3.5.2_9-0 (recovery) mk2000 kernel, Magisk v23.0 patched (boot) hidden bootloader warning (raw_resources) Lose root, revert to stock. After installing, shut the phone off and then do a factory reset.
