Biden's child tax credit set to expire in January

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in January, millions of families across the country will...

Robert Attkisson
4d ago

That good no more child tax credit waste of money! Let worry about SSA VETERANS DISABILITY HOMELESS GET IT ABOVE POVERTY LEVEL!

WOLF

Why you might get two stimulus checks in February

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass...
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Social Security column: Jan. 3

We’ve made getting your annual benefit statement even easier. The benefit statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received in the previous year. You...
Markets Insider

New year, same demands: Joe Manchin will consider supporting Biden's agenda if monthly child tax credits get an income limit — or are removed altogether

Manchin tanked passage of Biden's agenda in 2021, largely because of the enhanced child tax credit. Axios reported Manchin is open to resuming negotiations if the CTC is cut or gets lower income caps. Manchin has remained adamant the CTC should be limited and has also proposed work requirements.
AL.com

Stimulus update: Important update from IRS on stimulus, child tax credit

The letter – or letters – are in the mail, at least according to the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS is issuing important information letters regarding the 2021 stimulus payments and Advance Child Tax Credit. Recipients can expect the letters on stimulus payments by the end of January. Letters for the child tax credit began being issued in December and will continue through the first part of the new year.
CNBC

Families who got the child tax credit last year need to watch for this letter from the IRS

Filing 2021 taxes will look slightly different for families who received the enhanced child tax credit last year. That's because the monthly payments that were sent to millions of families with eligible children from July to December only accounted for half of the credit. Now, those who got the money need to show what they received to make sure they get the second half in their 2021 tax refund.
Cheddar News

End of Child Tax Credit Could Mean Slide Back Into Increasing Child Poverty

Millions of Americans with young children have relied on the child tax credit since the federal government began issuing checks in July 2021. The last round of payments was sent out just before the Christmas holiday — at the same time as the omicron variant surged. Leah Hamilton, associate professor of social work at Appalachian State University, joined Cheddar to discuss what the end to the tax credit means as the U.S. sees the end of many relief programs and its highest number of COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. "It'll become harder for families to meet their basic needs, increasing national childhood poverty rates and the proportion of families who have difficulty putting food on the table, maintaining stable housing, and paying their bills," Hamilton said. She also pointed to research that the credit as a long-term investment in children offsets claims that it contributes to macroeconomic impacts like inflation.
FingerLakes1.com

Child tax credit payments and 2022 tax returns

The 2021 tax year has officially ended, marking the start of 2022. This means tax season is soon, and many wonder what child tax credits will do. There was a large amount of changes in laws regarding taxes last year along with a number of stimulus packages. The biggest was...
FingerLakes1.com

Child tax credit: Families may see 3 stimulus checks

Congress is working on passing the Build Back Better bill in 2022. It could result in multiple child tax credit payments. The last payment went out Dec. 15, 2021. There’s still hope for the expanded payments to be extended if the bill passes under the Biden administration. 2021 payments.
Seattle Times

Child tax credit’s extra help ends, just as COVID surges anew

For millions of American families with children, the 15th of the month took on a special significance in 2021: It was the day they received their monthly child benefit, part of the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic. The payments, which started in July and amounted to hundreds of...
MyNorthwest.com

Should the child tax credit be made permanent?

The child tax credit is ending this month as the omicron variant is surging. Should the benefit be permanent, or are you OK with it ending?. The child tax credit started in July 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan. It’s already paid out $80 billion, according to The New York Times. Always meant to be temporary, the credit gives each family $300 per child per month — up to $3,600 per child. Couples who earn as much as $150,000 a year could receive the full credit.
