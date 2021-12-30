ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Natural antiparasitic processes hinder anisakis infection in fish

By Asociacion RUVID
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe publishing of several articles that reveal the vulnerability of farmed fish to the anisakis parasite has prompted the research group in Marine Zoology of the University of Valencia to experimentally assess the infective susceptibility of fish. The results from the ANITEST project, which just ended, show that in the improbable...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmed Fish#Infectivity#Antiparasitic#Anitest#Femp
Interesting Engineering

An Unknown Body Part Was Just Discovered in the Human Anatomy

A team of researchers led by senior lecturer Dr. Szilvia Mezey from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and Professor Jens Christoph Türp from the University Center for Dental Medicine Basel (UZB) has discovered a new part in the human body, a deep third layer of muscle in the masseter muscle, a muscle which is critical for chewing.
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

The Human Gut: Strains Hold the Key to Good Health

Two new studies underscore the importance of looking at bacterial strains when analyzing the human gut microbiome. Every day, the billions of bacteria that inhabit your digestive system change; the food you eat, medications you take, and germs you’re exposed to make some bacteria flourish more than others. Scientists know that this ever-shifting balance of gut microbes is linked to your health and disease, but have struggled to pin down what makes one microbial balance better than another.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Accidental tree wound reveals novel symbiotic behavior by ants

One afternoon, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Panama, a bored teenager with a slingshot and a clay ball accidentally shot entry and exit holes in a Cecropia tree trunk. These are "ant-plant" trees, which famously cooperate with fierce Azteca ants; the trees provide shelter and food to the ants, and in exchange the ants defend their leaves against herbivores. The next morning, to the student's surprise, the Azteca alfari ants living within the Cecropia trunk had patched up the wound.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How orangutans mothers help their offspring learn

We have always known that orangutans infants are very dependent on their mothers in their early years. But it turns out that orangutan mothers also change their own behavior to help their children learn and become independent as quickly as possible. Primate culture has fascinated many of us who study...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Secrets of regulatory T cell development reveal clinical possibilities

Immunologists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified biochemical "switches" that control development of regulatory T cells and offer a novel strategy for treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The research appeared earlier this month in the journal Cell Reports. The findings mark significant progress in understanding regulatory T...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop specific and sensitive Cas12c-based nucleic acid detection platform

The prokaryotic clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (CRISPR/Cas) protein system has been reconstructed for a revolutionary targeted genome modification platform and nucleic acid detection tool. Restricted by the protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) requirement, specificity, and efficiency, more Cas proteins need to be characterized and adapted for genome editing and other applications. The RNA-guided DNA interference activity and ssDNA (single-strand DNA) trans-cleavage activity of Cas12c (subtypes V–C) has not been reconstructed in vitro, limiting its genome editing and nucleic acid detection applications.
SCIENCE
thefishsite.com

Farmed fish may be more resistant to anisakis infection than previously thought

After several published articles suggested that farmed fish were vulnerable to anisakis infections, a marine zoology research group at the University of Valencia assessed the infective susceptibility of fish that were exposed to the parasite. The results from the ANITEST project show that fish are not typically susceptible to infection and that it is difficult for anisakis nematodes to reach fish farming sites.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Melted imidazole as solvent to fabricate a porous carbon supported catalyst

This study is led by Dr. Shaojun Dong (Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences). At the beginning of this work, researchers wanted to design a simple method to synthesize Co nanoparticles. This is because that the Co NPs are very active for various catalytic reactions such as dehydrogenation and hydrogenation reactions, the selective oxidation of alcohols, and Fischer–Tropsch syntheses. Encapsulation of Co NPs with porous carbon is an effective approach for preventing aggregation and leaching of Co NPs, thus improving their activity and stability. "In most synthesis methods, the carbon sources are often solid materials, which need additional solvent to dissolve and re-separate. If these carbon sources can be melted and used as solvents, the synthesis steps will be greatly simplified" Shaojun says.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Unexpected relationships in waterflea evolution revealed by examining whole genomes

In a new study that appeared in the renowned journal Systematic Biology, scientists of Ghent University (Belgium), and the University of Basel (Switzerland) have examined the evolution of waterfleas using state-of-the-art tools. These small crustaceans of the class Branchiopoda are key zooplankton species in aquatic ecosystems worldwide. Daphnia is perhaps the best known waterflea, containing herbivorous species that are widely used model organisms in biology, yet there are also predatory lineages such as the glass waterflea (Leptodora).
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Polar bears eating reindeer: Normal behavior or result of climate change?

Recently, scientists in Hornsund, Svalbard—a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic ocean—witnessed a polar bear pursuing a reindeer into the sea before killing it, dragging it ashore and eating it. The video that they captured was widely shared on news and social media platforms. Then, two days later, they saw the same bear beside a second fresh reindeer kill.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

High-resolution lab experiments show how cells 'eat'

A new study shows how cell membranes curve to create the "mouths" that allow the cells to consume things that surround them. "Just like our eating habits basically shape anything in our body, the way cells 'eat' matters for the health of the cells," said Comert Kural, associate professor of physics at The Ohio State University and lead author of the study. "And scientists did not, until now, understand the mechanics of how that happened."
SCIENCE
The Independent

Supercomputers could be answer to greatest threat to human health

Scientists have made a “giant leap” using supercomputers to combat the greatest threat to human health posed by antibiotic resistance.Each year about 700,000 people are estimated to die because of antibiotic resistant bacteria, and that number is expected to rise into the millions in coming years.And without effective antibiotics, life expectancy is predicted to drop by 20 years – prompting a race by scientists to develop new antibiotics to fight disease faster than the diseases can mutate and evolve.Now an international team of researchers, co-led by Dr Gerhard Koenig of the University of Portsmouth are using computers to redesign existing antibiotics...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Large helium nanodroplets splash like water upon surface collisions

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy