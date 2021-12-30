ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies indicate Johnson & Johnson booster provides strong protection against omicron

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – Results of two studies indicate Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster shot provides strong protection against the omicron variant. One study was conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and involved more than 69,000 healthcare workers from mid-November to mid-December. According to a statement from...

abc23.com

Johnson & Johnson Booster Update

According to Johnson and Johnson their covid booster shot protects people against severe illness from the Omicron variant. A study from South Africa shows vaccine effectiveness rose 84% two to four weeks after a booster shot. & A study from the US Shows people who got two doses of Pfizer’s...
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis: State Needs Additional 30,000 To 40,000 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Doses

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the Omicron variants surges across the state and the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida needs at least 30,000 more doses per week than it is receiving through the allocation system to expand capacity at existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and open new sites to treat 250-300 patients per day at each site. During a news conference Monday with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Broward Health Medical Center, DeSantis said they were concerned when the federal government pulled back the supplies. “The federal government had stopped sending both Regeneron and...
MIAMI, FL
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and public health researcher at American […] The post Commentary: How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH

