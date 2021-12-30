ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Two dismembered bodies were found burned in North Carolina, Sheriff says

By Alessandra Young
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPRDq_0dZ3BB0P00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of two dismembered bodies found Monday were burned.

Deputies responded to a call just before 2:30 p.m. to 482 Morningstar Lake Rd. in Forest City two days ago.

“We’re dealing with a burn pile, and I don’t know how many hours that burn pile had been active. It was smoldering when we got there, on Monday. So, we located what we believe were the remains of these two victims, what was left,” said Sheriff Chris Francis.

The two victims, believed to be 44-year-old Jason VanDyke and 42-year-old Tracy McKinney, were found burning in Rutherford County on Monday.

VanDyke’s roommate, 34-year-old Matthew Cooley, is charged with murder, four counts of hiding a body, and failing to report a death. Sheriff Francis says he’s no stranger to law enforcement.

“I’m very familiar with Matthew Thomas Cooley. He’s 34-years-old and he’s spent a lot of his adult life in prison,” said Sheriff Francis.

Sheriff Francis says Cooley served time for drugs and larceny. He says they have reason to believe Cooley is responsible for Vandyke’s murder, but they’re still investigating McKinney’s.

“I can personally say that there are family members that love both of these victims, and this is difficult.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office isn’t looking for any other suspects.

“We are not, we are just trying to make sure that we have all the pertinent information to take to the District Attorney’s office and if there will be any future charges,” Sheriff Francis said.

He wants everyone in the neighborhood to know that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Sheriff Francis says they’re still conducting interviews and the autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, December 30. He says it will take a while to get the results back, especially because they’re dealing with partial remains.

The Rutherford County Detention Center says Cooley is being held without bond.

To see previous reporting on this story, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Forest City, NC
County
Rutherford County, NC
Forest City, NC
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally shooting a medical equipment salesman. The State newspaper reports Dr. Adam Lazzarini is scheduled to go on trial on Jan. 24 for the involuntary manslaughter of William Player Holland. Police said the Cayce surgeon […]
CAYCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Matthew Thomas#Prison#Sheriff
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society helps spay, neuter nearly 700 animals amid vet shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is continuing its efforts to save shelter animals held up in the nationwide veterinarian shortage. On Sunday, Charleston Animal Society announced its completion of two weeks worth of spaying and neutering operations for dogs and cats in animal shelters located in 11 different counties, throughout every […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested after altercation leads to stabbing in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman after they said she stabbed her boyfriend during an altercation late Wednesday night. Charleston County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Outwood Street in Ladson, where they met with a woman who appeared to be in distress. Deputies said there was […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston PD: Shooting at Pinecrest Apartments leaves teen dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Pinecrest Apartments Tuesday night and now residents are expressing concern about violence in their community. The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Terrell Backman-Carter. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Head coach Devon Smalls paid tribute to Backman-Carter in […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man charged with murder in Dec 22 shooting in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of murder following a deadly shooting in St. George. Dorchester County deputies responded to Shady Grove Road on December 22nd where they found Edwin Montez Boyd dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies said John Stanford Johnson was arrested Thursday in Orangeburg […]
SAINT GEORGE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy