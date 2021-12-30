Son charged with first-degree murder after his father was found dead in High Point home, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was in the hospital after a confrontation that led to the death of his father has been released and charged.

Daniel Webster Pinnix (prior booking photo)

Daniel Webster Pinnix, 29, was found injured at a home on Running Cedar Trail in High Point Dec. 22 just after 9 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Officers found Thurman Alonza Pinnix, Daniel’s father, at a nearby home dead.

Officers believe that the two men got into a fight and they determined probable cause to charge Daniel Pinnix in the death of his father.

He was released from medical care and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Pinnix was given no bond and the probable cause was not released at this time.

