ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Son charged with first-degree murder after his father was found dead in High Point home, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was in the hospital after a confrontation that led to the death of his father has been released and charged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov0wr_0dZ3AkfV00
Daniel Webster Pinnix (prior booking photo)

Daniel Webster Pinnix, 29, was found injured at a home on Running Cedar Trail in High Point Dec. 22 just after 9 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Officers found Thurman Alonza Pinnix, Daniel’s father, at a nearby home dead.

Deadly shootings involving juveniles are up in Durham, mom of slain teen says ‘we must do better’

Officers believe that the two men got into a fight and they determined probable cause to charge Daniel Pinnix in the death of his father.

He was released from medical care and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Pinnix was given no bond and the probable cause was not released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Webster, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Webster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

CBS 17

4K+
Followers
714
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy