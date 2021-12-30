ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Gruniger: Winter … A Time For Reflection

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 6 days ago

“Winter is a subtle nudge to remind us to reflect on our lives. Though we are surrounded by the chill in the air, it is also an exercise in cleansing. With each snowfall, we are given a clean slate with the innocence and beauty the white powder brings.” –Mark A....

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Holidays are a time for reflection, gratitude

The last few weeks of December are typically a rush of holiday parties, gatherings, traditions and transition time. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is the most unusual week to navigate as everyone comes down off holiday highs to prep for a new beginning. My family will...
CELEBRATIONS
ironcountyreporter.com

DNR: Time for winter wood stove checkup

LANSING — When snowflakes begin to float down from the cold winter sky, tendrils of woodsmoke lazily unfurl upward from crackling wood stoves. For many in Michigan, heating with wood is a way of life. If you’re lighting a wood stove for the winter season, take 15 minutes to do an annual checkup using tips provided by the DNR and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While you’re at it,…
LANSING, MI
Daily Herald

New Year's reflections on the Order of the Good Time

This New Year I'm going for reflections on the good times instead of resolutions. My beloved Baheej was big on New Year's resolutions. Each year we actually wrote them down in our notebooks to formalize them beforehand, so they would be ready to go on Jan. 1. But what Baheej...
LIFESTYLE
swnewsmedia.com

Community Voices: Holidays are a great time for reflection, renewal

When I was growing up my mother told me to observe nature, because most of what you need to know and learn you can see it in nature. She also told me that human beings and our natural world are both God’s creation, so if you look after both of these, you are indeed serving God.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Therapy
Pratt Tribune

It’s time to reflect, forget and move forward

EVERYONE BEGINS the New Year with grand resolutions for overcoming bad habits that have piled up during the past year. For some it’s a matter of trying to shed some pounds with great hopes of regaining what we looked like when we were 18 or 25 or even in our 30s. It just depends on your current age and how realistic you might be. For me, I’d take the look of when I was in my 30s, but would be ecstatic if I could shed the weight that’s been gained during the past year.
JEREMIAH
Linn County Leader

Coping with winter-time stress

Preferred Family Healthcare’s Show - Me Hope Missouri Crisis Counseling Program is aware of the stress and anxiety present during the wintertime. Whether people are dealing with stress brought on by COVID, financial stress because of the holidays, the recent disasters, or Seasonal Depression it’s important to take time to destress and reduce your anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hastings Tribune

Robin Stroot: New year good time to reflect on craft journey

I like the beginning of a new calendar year. It’s a good time to take a fresh look at my current craft journey. Last year our oldest granddaughter turned 20 years old. When she was born was also the year I started making a custom designed, special baby afghan for each new grandchild. Twenty years later, I am putting the finishing touches on the 15th baby afghan. Originally, I was on track of completing two to three afghans a year. That was until 2015 when we moved to a different home and I had to help my husband with renovations to the house. Major craft projects were temporarily put aside. In the meantime, seven more grandchildren were added to our family. My craft supplies were boxed up for at least another year before we could get shelving, etc., in my craft. All the shutdowns in 2020 gave me a lot of craft time, however. I was determined to get the afghans completed and delivered to each of the grandchildren. The 15th one is for the youngest grandchild, who just turned 2 last November.
HASTINGS, NE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: A timely warning for winter driving: Be prepared

Kudos to Suzie Romig for her article about being prepared for winter travel. We were among the stranded travelers in Walden on Sunday, Dec. 26. After a harrowing drive in whiteout conditions over Cameron Pass, we arrived in Walden to find all the roads exiting town closed. I commend the...
WALDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
AccuWeather

'Stairway to heaven' opens just in time for winter

Visitors to the stairway will have to brave temperatures that sometimes don't make it much above 0 degrees Fahrenheit -- but those who do will be rewarded with breathtaking views. Russia opened its longest staircase to tourists in recent weeks, and the long walk to the top may leave some...
LIFESTYLE
woay.com

A new year brings resolutions but also deep reflection in uncertain times

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s a new year, and while it’s normally a time where people like to focus on setting personal goals and making resolutions for self-improvement, the unpredictability in the world in the last two years may have people yearning for even bigger changes in 2022.
Eater

A Hearty Southern Bouillabaisse Recipe, Just in Time for Winter

The onset of winter shifts something in me. Maybe it’s the fact that after months of enduring oppressive heat, it’s now time to break out chunky sweaters, firepits, and whiskey. It could also be that I know the holidays are just around the corner, and this year, I have a brand-new baby girl to introduce to the joy of the season. Either way, I love the slow deliberateness that the cool weather brings. How it makes magic of simple things like the changing leaves or the smell of burning wood in the air. The change of pace also influences my own kitchen: lately, I can’t help but want to cook thick stews, time-consuming braises, and silky soups.
RECIPES
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure and Pulse by Age?

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat. BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), and it is composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy