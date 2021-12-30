Gruniger: Winter … A Time For Reflection

I like the beginning of a new calendar year. It’s a good time to take a fresh look at my current craft journey. Last year our oldest granddaughter turned 20 years old. When she was born was also the year I started making a custom designed, special baby afghan for each new grandchild. Twenty years later, I am putting the finishing touches on the 15th baby afghan. Originally, I was on track of completing two to three afghans a year. That was until 2015 when we moved to a different home and I had to help my husband with renovations to the house. Major craft projects were temporarily put aside. In the meantime, seven more grandchildren were added to our family. My craft supplies were boxed up for at least another year before we could get shelving, etc., in my craft. All the shutdowns in 2020 gave me a lot of craft time, however. I was determined to get the afghans completed and delivered to each of the grandchildren. The 15th one is for the youngest grandchild, who just turned 2 last November.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO