The Universal Life Force Energy known as Reiki Natural Healing will assist you in all your healing needs. Imagine starting off the New Year with more Energy along with the ability to heal your discomforts in your everyday life, which will assist you in carrying yourself through the New Year and beyond. Your opportunity to learn and utilize this amazing healing modality is yours in the upcoming First Degree Reiki Natural Healing Class with Reiki Master, Patti Gould.

